The evolution of Mars and its ancient atmosphere has been a prominent research topic for scientists. NASA's Curiosity Mars rover could potentially be the ultimate solution for the temperature and other details about the planet. As per the assumptions made by the researchers, Mars's atmosphere was crafted with a thick layer of carbon dioxide whereas the surface comprised liquid water. Likewise, the presence of carbonate minerals on the planet would be the result of a potential reaction between water, carbon dioxide, and Martian rocks, researchers say.

Presence of Siderite Detected

Recently reported in the April paper of Science, the presence of siderite has been discovered within the sulfate-rich rocky layers of Mount Sharp on Mars. The discovery was made at three of Curiosity's drill sites.

According to the lead author and Associate Professor at the University of Calgary, Canada, Benjamin Tutolo, “The discovery of abundant siderite in Gale Crater represents both a surprising and important breakthrough in our understanding of the geologic and atmospheric evolution of Mars”.

About the Drilling Process

To achieve an understanding of the chemical and mineral makeup at the surface of Mars, Curiosity drills three to four centimeters down into the subsurface. Further, the powdered rock samples are then dropped into the CheMin instrument. This instrument analyses the rocks and soil via X-ray diffraction. The CheMin instrument is driven by NASA's Ames Research Centre in California's Silicon Valley.

The data analysis of the discovery was conducted by scientists at the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) Division at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Potential Findings and Atmosphere at Mars

The discovery of this carbonate mineral could potentially be hiding other minerals beneath the surface, in near-infrared satellite analysis. The possible presence of carbonates in sulfate-rich layers across Mars may result in the amount of carbon dioxide, which will be ideal to support the liquid water and create conditions warm enough to sustain water. Also, the scientists doubt the existence of other carbonates, or maybe they might have vanished from space.

To Conclude

The missions and analyses are still undergoing, and they will continue the research in the future. The findings can be confirmed post-research on the sulfate-rice area on the red planet. As the findings arrive, they will help us understand the transformation of the planet and will offer clarity on the ancient atmosphere.

Note: Curiosity is a part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program (MEP) portfolio. It was built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California. The mission is successfully led by JPL on behalf of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.