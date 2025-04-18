Technology News
English Edition

NASA Curiosity Rover Potentially Deciphers Mars’ Missing Carbonate Mystery

NASA’s Curiosity rover has drilled the Mars’ subsurface in three to four centimeters to extract the findings. Explore details of the mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 April 2025 15:21 IST
NASA Curiosity Rover Potentially Deciphers Mars’ Missing Carbonate Mystery

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover captured a view of its tracks fading into the distance at a location

Highlights
  • NASA’s Curiosity rover offers new findings on ancient atmosphere and Mars
  • Siderite has been discovered at Mount Sharp in Mars’ Gale Crater
  • Curiosity drills three to four centimeters beneath the surface to analyse
Advertisement

The evolution of Mars and its ancient atmosphere has been a prominent research topic for scientists. NASA's Curiosity Mars rover could potentially be the ultimate solution for the temperature and other details about the planet. As per the assumptions made by the researchers, Mars's atmosphere was crafted with a thick layer of carbon dioxide whereas the surface comprised liquid water. Likewise, the presence of carbonate minerals on the planet would be the result of a potential reaction between water, carbon dioxide, and Martian rocks, researchers say.

Presence of Siderite Detected

Recently reported in the April paper of Science, the presence of siderite has been discovered within the sulfate-rich rocky layers of Mount Sharp on Mars. The discovery was made at three of Curiosity's drill sites.

According to the lead author and Associate Professor at the University of Calgary, Canada, Benjamin Tutolo, “The discovery of abundant siderite in Gale Crater represents both a surprising and important breakthrough in our understanding of the geologic and atmospheric evolution of Mars”.

About the Drilling Process

To achieve an understanding of the chemical and mineral makeup at the surface of Mars, Curiosity drills three to four centimeters down into the subsurface. Further, the powdered rock samples are then dropped into the CheMin instrument. This instrument analyses the rocks and soil via X-ray diffraction. The CheMin instrument is driven by NASA's Ames Research Centre in California's Silicon Valley.

The data analysis of the discovery was conducted by scientists at the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) Division at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Potential Findings and Atmosphere at Mars

The discovery of this carbonate mineral could potentially be hiding other minerals beneath the surface, in near-infrared satellite analysis. The possible presence of carbonates in sulfate-rich layers across Mars may result in the amount of carbon dioxide, which will be ideal to support the liquid water and create conditions warm enough to sustain water. Also, the scientists doubt the existence of other carbonates, or maybe they might have vanished from space.

To Conclude

The missions and analyses are still undergoing, and they will continue the research in the future. The findings can be confirmed post-research on the sulfate-rice area on the red planet. As the findings arrive, they will help us understand the transformation of the planet and will offer clarity on the ancient atmosphere.

Note: Curiosity is a part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program (MEP) portfolio. It was built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California. The mission is successfully led by JPL on behalf of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, NASA, Mars
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mario Kart World Direct Details New Courses, Characters and More
Google Pixel 9a Is Now Eligible for Android 16 Beta Programme

Related Stories

NASA Curiosity Rover Potentially Deciphers Mars’ Missing Carbonate Mystery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  2. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  3. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to This 'Significant' Cost Increase
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  6. JWST Might Have Revealed New Signs of Alien Life on Nearby Exoplanet
  7. Itel A95 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  8. Asus Refreshes TUF Gaming A14 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
  9. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  10. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced
  2. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to 'Significant' Cost Increase From Adopting TSMC's 2nm Process, Tipster Claims
  3. Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
  4. Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats
  5. Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit
  6. Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating
  7. Google Pixel 9a Is Now Eligible for Android 16 Beta Programme
  8. NASA Curiosity Rover Potentially Deciphers Mars’ Missing Carbonate Mystery
  9. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  10. Mario Kart World Direct Details New Courses, Characters and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »