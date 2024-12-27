The Parker Solar Probe, an innovative spacecraft designed by NASA to explore the sun, is expected to transmit a critical status beacon after its historic approach to the star on Christmas Eve. Having travelled within 6.1 million kilometres of the solar surface at a speed of 690,000 kilometres per hour, it has achieved the closest and fastest flyby ever recorded. Communication with the spacecraft has been awaited since December 20, with scientists prepared to receive updates on its condition and data collection progress.

Milestone in Solar Exploration

According to NASA's timeline, the Parker Solar Probe reached its closest distance to the sun on December 24, enduring temperatures as high as 980 degrees Celsius. Nicola Fox, NASA's Associate Administrator for Science Missions, highlighted the mission's achievement, stating the probe had successfully entered an orbit designed to bring humanity closer to understanding the sun. This proximity allows the spacecraft to investigate phenomena such as the sun's corona, which is significantly hotter than its surface.

Anticipation Builds for Data Transmission

A status signal is expected from the probe on December 27, providing a basic update on the spacecraft's health. Michael Buckley, a spokesperson for the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, confirmed to Space.com this signal would indicate the system's general condition, while a detailed report, including telemetry and data storage status, is scheduled for January 1.

Launched in 2018, the $1.5 billion mission has involved 21 prior solar flybys and seven Venusian gravity assists, each propelling the spacecraft closer to the sun. Scientists are optimistic about the success of this recent manoeuvre and look forward to analysing observations set to arrive by late January. This mission represents a significant stride in answering key questions about solar dynamics and its impact on the broader universe.