Researchers Unveil New Theory on the Formation of Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects

A new theory explains the origins of Jupiter-mass binary objects (JuMBOs), offering insight into star and planet formation

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2024 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

In 2023, the James Webb Space Telescope identified 42 JuMBO pairs in the Orion Nebula Cluster.

Highlights
  • Scientists explore photo erosion in JuMBO formation
  • JuMBOs discovered in the Orion Nebula by JWST
  • New theory reshapes star and planet formation understanding
A team of researchers has proposed a compelling theory about the enigmatic Jupiter-mass binary objects (JuMBOs), shedding light on their mysterious origins. The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal in November, delves into the process of "photo erosion" to explain the formation of these strange celestial bodies.

According to statements made to Space.com by Richard Parker, an astrophysicist at the University of Sheffield and undergraduate researcher Jessica Diamond, JuMBOs may have formed as stellar cores but were stripped of their mass by the intense radiation of massive stars. This insight could unravel the mystery of how these objects, first observed in 2023, came into existence.

Discovery of JuMBOs in the Orion Nebula

In 2023, astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope identified 42 pairs of JuMBOs in the Orion Nebula Cluster. Unlike typical stars or planets, these objects were free-floating and existed in binary pairs, sparking debates about their formation. The absence of a parent star and their persistence as binaries contradicted traditional models of planetary and stellar development, creating a scientific puzzle.

The Role of Photo Erosion

Reports suggest that Parker and Diamond's theory hinges on photo erosion, a process where radiation from massive O-type and B-type stars strips the outer layers of nearby stellar cores. This phenomenon compresses the remaining material, leading to the formation of JuMBOs with masses comparable to a few Jupiters. Parker emphasised to Space.com that these objects could have been typical stars had it not been for the radiation's impact, shaping them into something more akin to brown dwarfs.

Future Observations and Validation

As per the research, regions with intense radiation should host smaller JuMBOs, providing a means to test this hypothesis. Observing similar star-forming regions could offer further evidence or challenge this idea. Parker noted that JuMBOs may have a short lifespan in crowded clusters, suggesting that their observation presents a fleeting opportunity for astronomers to study them.

This study adds a new dimension to understanding celestial objects, offering a fresh perspective on star and planet formation processes in the universe.

 

Further reading: JuMBOs, Orion Nebula, photo erosion, JWST, Jupiter-mass objects, astrophysics, star formation
Astronauts on ISS Share Christmas Cheer with Floating Candy Canes and Festivities

Comment
