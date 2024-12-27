Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 Slim alongside the usual trio — Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. As we wait for official details about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, a leak has surfaced online providing information about the slim flagship. Samsung is expected to use the recently announced ALoP technology for the telephoto camera to achieve a slimmer profile on the Galaxy S25 Slim without compromising image quality. The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be equipped with a periscope telephoto camera.

Tipster Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) on X, citing Meritz Securities, claimed that Samsung's Galaxy S25 Slim will utilise the ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) technology that was announced last month. This technology developed by Samsung Semiconductor will reduce the thickness of the telephoto camera sensor solving the issue of a large protruding camera module.

Confirmed ✅

The S25 Slim features ALoP technology.



This allows for a reduction in the thickness of the camera bump, solving the issue of the camera bump appearing protruded.



Source: Meritz Securities pic.twitter.com/K3uui083Yz — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 26, 2024

What is ALoP Technology

Using the ALoP architecture, the telephoto module length can be shortened 22 percent with respect to conventional folded camera optics. These reduced dimensions make for a lower-profile camera bump and a slimmer smartphone. The ALoP positions the telephoto lens flat, in the plane of the phone, creating smaller and less pronounced camera bumps as well as providing a circular lens appearance. This new solution employs a 40-degree tilted prism reflection surface and a 10-degree tilted sensor assembly. This provides a brighter and more compact telephoto camera module to OEMs resulting in low-noise photos.

As the name implies, the Galaxy S25 Slim is said to measure less than 7mm in thickness. It is tipped to come with a triple rear camera unit composing a 1/1.56-inch 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP5 sensor. The camera unit is said to include a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN5 sensor paired with an ultrawide lens and a telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom. The regular Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are said to lack this telephoto camera

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is said to take place on January 23. Samsung is said to start the pre-orders for the phones between January 24 to February 3. They might go on sale from February 4.