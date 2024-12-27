Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Compact Camera Module, Better Image Quality

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Compact Camera Module, Better Image Quality

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be equipped with a periscope telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 13:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Compact Camera Module, Better Image Quality

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is tipped to include three rear cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung introduced its ALoP technology last month
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is said to measure less than 7mm in thickness
  • ALoP positions the telephoto lens flat
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 Slim alongside the usual trio — Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. As we wait for official details about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, a leak has surfaced online providing information about the slim flagship. Samsung is expected to use the recently announced ALoP technology for the telephoto camera to achieve a slimmer profile on the Galaxy S25 Slim without compromising image quality. The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be equipped with a periscope telephoto camera.

Tipster Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) on X, citing Meritz Securities, claimed that Samsung's Galaxy S25 Slim will utilise the ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) technology that was announced last month. This technology developed by Samsung Semiconductor will reduce the thickness of the telephoto camera sensor solving the issue of a large protruding camera module.

What is ALoP Technology

Using the ALoP architecture, the telephoto module length can be shortened 22 percent with respect to conventional folded camera optics. These reduced dimensions make for a lower-profile camera bump and a slimmer smartphone. The ALoP positions the telephoto lens flat, in the plane of the phone, creating smaller and less pronounced camera bumps as well as providing a circular lens appearance. This new solution employs a 40-degree tilted prism reflection surface and a 10-degree tilted sensor assembly. This provides a brighter and more compact telephoto camera module to OEMs resulting in low-noise photos.

As the name implies, the Galaxy S25 Slim is said to measure less than 7mm in thickness. It is tipped to come with a triple rear camera unit composing a 1/1.56-inch 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP5 sensor. The camera unit is said to include a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN5 sensor paired with an ultrawide lens and a telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom. The regular Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are said to lack this telephoto camera

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is said to take place on January 23. Samsung is said to start the pre-orders for the phones between January 24 to February 3. They might go on sale from February 4.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Book 16 2025 With Intel Core Processor and Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Announced

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Compact Camera Module, Better Image Quality
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New OnePlus Pad With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Features
  2. Nothing Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Its Smartphones With Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Camera
  4. Vivo's Product Launch Timeline for Next Year Tipped
  5. ChatGPT and Sora Services Are Back Online After Major Outage
  6. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Confirmed to Launch in January
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Camera Features Leaked Again
  8. OnePlus Buds Ace 2 With Up to 43 Hours Total Playback Time Launched
  9. Redmi Book 16 2025 to Launch Soon With Intel Core Processor, HyperOS 2
  10. Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 May Launch Earlier Than Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. One UI 7 Update Lets Users Turn Off Annoying ‘Super HDR’ Content on Galaxy Devices: Report
  2. Microsoft Reportedly Bundling Copilot AI With Microsoft 365 Subscription and Hiking Prices
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Compact Camera Module, Better Image Quality
  4. Redmi Book 16 2025 With Intel Core Processor and Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Announced
  5. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  6. YouTube for Android Testing ‘Play Something’ Floating Action Button: Report
  7. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Sora Services Now Fully Operational After Suffering a Major Outage
  8. Vivo's Product Launch Timeline for 2025 Tipped; Vivo X200 Ultra Could Go Official in April
  9. OnePlus Buds Ace 2 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  10. Nothing OS 3.0 Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Nothing Phone 2a Plus and Other Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »