Study Reveals Genetic and Linguistic Roots of Indo-European Populations

Genetic research traces the origins of Indo-European populations, linking migrations with languages and genetic profiles

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2024 22:19 IST
Photo Credit: BioRxiv/ Justin Jackson

The Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre has revealed Indo-European origins

  • Groundbreaking genetic research traces Indo-European roots
  • Bell Beaker ancestry linked to Western European steppe populations
  • Greek, Armenian genes directly traceable to Yamnaya migrations
A comprehensive study involving 91 researchers, including Eske Willerslev from the Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre at the University of Copenhagen, has provided critical insights into the genetic and linguistic origins of Indo-European populations. The findings, identify two significant migrations during the Bronze Age that contributed to the spread of steppe ancestry across the Mediterranean. The genetic research links Spanish, French and Italian populations to Bell Beaker ancestry, while Greek and Armenian populations have been connected directly to Yamnaya ancestry from the Pontic Steppe region.

Analyses of Steppe Ancestry Distribution

According to the study published on the preprint server bioRxiv, steppe ancestry in Western Europe is attributed to Bell Beaker populations, who combined their genetic profile with local Neolithic farmers. These migrations align with linguistic theories suggesting a shared origin for Italo-Celtic languages. In contrast, Greek and Armenian ancestry reflects direct Yamnaya influence, with no significant local admixture. This divergence between Eastern and Western Mediterranean populations aligns with the Italo-Celtic and Graeco-Armenian linguistic hypotheses.

Genomic and Strontium Isotope Studies

As per reports, the study sequenced 314 ancient genomes dated between 2,100 and 5,200 years ago from regions including Spain, Italy, Greece, and Turkey. A total dataset of 2,403 genomes was analysed, alongside 224 strontium isotope assessments to trace human mobility. Results showed active migration patterns during the Bronze Age, with non-local individuals identified in Greece, Cyprus and Italy. A notable finding was a Scandinavian individual in Cyprus, suggesting Mediterranean trade routes extended far beyond local boundaries.

Implications for Linguistic Migration Models

These findings substantiate linguistic theories connecting Italic and Celtic languages to Bell Beaker ancestry and Greek and Armenian languages to Yamnaya ancestry. The research contradicts alternative hypotheses, including Indo-Greek and Italo-Germanic models. This study provides a clearer understanding of the genetic and linguistic history of Indo-European populations, offering a vital reference for future investigations into ancient human migrations

 

Further reading: Indo-European, Bronze Age, Genetics, Yamnaya, Bell Beaker, Linguistic Origins, Migration, Ancient DNA
