Technology News
English Edition

NASA Confirms Successful Flyby of Parker Solar Probe, Completes Closest Sun Approach

The Parker Solar Probe's record-breaking Sun approach paves the way for new solar discoveries

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 December 2024 18:00 IST
NASA Confirms Successful Flyby of Parker Solar Probe, Completes Closest Sun Approach

Photo Credit: NASA/APL

The Parker Solar Probe is 3.8 million miles from the Sun, about four yards on a scaled-down model

Highlights
  • Parker Solar Probe reaches record 3.8 million miles from the Sun
  • Achieves 430,000 mph, fastest speed for a human-made object
  • Key mission in understanding the Sun's solar wind and particles
Advertisement

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has achieved a significant milestone by completing its closest approach to the Sun, as confirmed on December 26, 2024. Reports indicate that the spacecraft ventured a record-breaking 3.8 million miles from the solar surface on December 24, moving at an extraordinary speed of 430,000 miles per hour. This is the fastest speed ever achieved by a human-made object. A beacon tone received later confirmed the spacecraft's safety and operational status.

Historic Achievement in Space Exploration

According to NASA, this close encounter marks the beginning of a series of such passes at this distance. The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, has spent six years perfecting its orbit through seven Venus flybys, the most recent on November 6, 2024. These manoeuvres allowed the spacecraft to position itself optimally for this close approach while maintaining resilience against the Sun's extreme conditions.

John Wirzburger, the mission systems engineer at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), was quoted in reports emphasising the decades of technological advancement required to enable this feat. The spacecraft's protective carbon foam shield endures temperatures up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, safeguarding its instruments within a stable environment.

Revolutionising Understanding of Solar Phenomena

Nicky Fox, NASA Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, highlighted that this mission is pivotal for understanding the Sun's effects across the solar system and beyond. Data collected from the probe's measurements is expected to uncover insights into solar wind acceleration and energetic particle activity near the Sun.

As per reports, previous findings by the Parker Solar Probe have already contributed to identifying the structure of the solar atmosphere and pinpointing the origins of solar wind switchbacks. Upcoming data transmissions will provide a deeper understanding of these processes, heralding a new phase in solar exploration.

Future close solar passes are scheduled for March 22 and June 19, 2025, with further breakthroughs anticipated in the coming months.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Parker Solar Probe, NASA, Sun Exploration, Solar Wind, Space Milestone, Fastest Spacecraft
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Digital Reconstruction of Dwarf Hippopotamus Skull from Crete Sheds Light on Evolution
Gunaah Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

NASA Confirms Successful Flyby of Parker Solar Probe, Completes Closest Sun Approach
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip Review: Affordable Flex
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  3. Poco X7 Series India Launch Date, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  4. Itel Zeno 10 India Launch, Design, Availability Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  5. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Receive a Small Price Bump
  6. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Support Seamless Software Updates
  8. Xiaomi 16 Early Leaks Suggest Telephoto Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Tether Backs Arcanum Capital’s Web3 Fund With $2 Million Investment 
  2. Karnal Students Recognised by NASA for Discovering Main Belt Asteroid TD40
  3. NASA Confirms Successful Flyby of Parker Solar Probe, Completes Closest Sun Approach
  4. Aitomatic and AI Alliance Unveil SemiKong Open Source AI Model Focused on Semiconductors
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 May Come With ‘Significantly Improved’ GPU Performance; Launch Timeline Leaks
  6. Top 5 Black Hole Discoveries of 2024: Plasma Jet, Intermediate Black Hole, and More
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Go Official in March During MWC 2025
  8. Poco X7 Series India Launch Date Set For January 9; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  9. Nvidia Supplier Ibiden Weighs Faster Expansion for AI Demand
  10. Digital Reconstruction of Dwarf Hippopotamus Skull from Crete Sheds Light on Evolution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »