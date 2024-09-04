Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • New Light Source Advances Quantum Communication with Exceptionally Bright Entangled Photons

New Light Source Advances Quantum Communication with Exceptionally Bright Entangled Photons

Scientists have developed a new light source that generates exceptionally bright entangled photons, crucial for future quantum communication networks.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 September 2024 19:17 IST
New Light Source Advances Quantum Communication with Exceptionally Bright Entangled Photons

Photo Credit: Unsplash/FlyD

The technology uses gallium arsenide, a material with safety concerns due to its toxicity

Highlights
  • New light source achieves exceptionally bright quantum photons
  • Photon emitter and resonator combine for improved quantum signals
  • Photon emitter and resonator combine for improved quantum signals
Advertisement

A recent advancement in quantum communication technology has seen scientists develop an exceptionally bright light source capable of generating quantum-entangled photons. This innovation holds significant promise for the future of secure and high-speed quantum communications. Published on 24 July in the journal eLight, the study reveals how combining existing technologies has led to the creation of a more robust quantum signal source, crucial for building an extensive and effective quantum internet.

Combining Technologies for Enhanced Quantum Signals

In this groundbreaking research, scientists from Europe, Asia, and South America have combined two key technologies that were previously tested in isolation. They merged a photon dot emitter, which generates single photons, with a quantum resonator, a device designed to enhance the quantum signal. This combination results in a newly developed light source with exceptional brightness and quantum properties. Additionally, a piezoelectric actuator, which generates electricity when subjected to stress or heat, was used to fine-tune the emitted photons, ensuring maximum entanglement and coherence.

The enhanced photon emitter produces pairs of photons with high entanglement fidelity and extraction efficiency. This means that the photons not only maintain their quantum signature over distance but also possess the necessary brightness for practical applications. Achieving both high brightness and strong entanglement fidelity simultaneously has been a challenging task, as it typically required different technologies that were difficult to integrate effectively.

Challenges and Future Directions

Despite this progress, the practical implementation of a quantum internet is still a long way off. The technology relies on materials like gallium arsenide, which presents safety concerns due to its toxic properties. These hazards could limit the scalability of the technology, necessitating the development of safer alternative materials.

The next phase in the development process will focus on integrating a diode-like structure with the piezoelectric actuator. This addition aims to create an electric field across the quantum dots, counteracting decoherence and enhancing photon entanglement further.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Quantum Communication, Quantum entanglement, Science, Study
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Solves Mystery of Strange Noise Emanating from Boeing Starliner Spacecraft
James Webb Space Telescope Corrects Misconceptions About Sizes of Early Galaxies

Related Stories

New Light Source Advances Quantum Communication with Exceptionally Bright Entangled Photons
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Teased
  2. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Key Features Tipped; Could Get 6,000mAh Battery
  3. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Android 15 Will Soon Be Available on Google Pixel and Other Smartphones
  5. Samsung Galaxy A06 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Beats Solo Buds Review
  7. GoPro Hero 13 Black Launched in India Alongside Smaller GoPro Hero
  8. MiniMax Video-01 Platform With AI Video Generation Capabilities Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Five New Features for Android and Wear OS Device
  2. New Light Source Advances Quantum Communication with Exceptionally Bright Entangled Photons
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Corrects Misconceptions About Sizes of Early Galaxies
  4. NASA Solves Mystery of Strange Noise Emanating from Boeing Starliner Spacecraft
  5. Saturn to Enter Opposition Soon: What It Means and How to Watch the Rare Astronomical Event
  6. Early Human Settlement’s Evidence Discovered in 6,000 Years Old Ancient Submerged Bridge
  7. Pixel 9 Series, Older Pixel Phones Receiving Android 14 September Security Patch With Improvements
  8. Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked; Could Take Thinnest Foldable Phone Crown
  9. GoPro Hero 13 Black With Support for HB-Series Lenses Launched in India Alongside Smaller GoPro Hero Model
  10. Japan’s Financial Regulator May Cut Crypto Tax, Encourage Investors to Engage with VDAs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »