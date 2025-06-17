Technology News
English Edition
Nintendo Direct Livestream Featuring Donkey Kong Bananza Announced for June 18

Donkey Kong Bananza was revealed at the Switch 2 Direct presentation in April.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 June 2025 19:38 IST
Photo Credit: Nintendo

Donkey Kong Bananza is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive

Highlights
  • Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17
  • The Nintendo Direct presentation will be roughly 15 minutes long
  • Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over 3.5 million units
Nintendo has confirmed its next Nintendo Direct presentation will be livestreamed on June 18. The Direct broadcast will focus on Donkey Kong Bananza, the first-party adventure title that's set for launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 next month. The game was announced at the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct presentation in April, where the new hybrid console was fully revealed.

Donkey Kong Bananza Direct Announced

The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct presentation will be roughly 15 minutes long, Nintendo confirmed. It will be livestreamed on June 18 across the company's YouTube channel at 6am PT/ 9am ET (6.30pm IST)

Nintendo hasn't shared details about the Direct presentation but said it would include roughly 15 minutes of information about Donkey Kong Bananza. The upcoming Switch 2 title could get a gameplay deep dive at the Nintendo Direct livestream.

Donkey Kong Bananza was revealed with a trailer at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2. The 3D Donkey Kong title is an action-adventure platformer where Donkey Kong smashes through the game's terrain to forge his path, explore the world, solve puzzles and find treasures. The game will be released exclusively on Switch 2 on July 17.

The Switch 2 was released on June 5 with Mario Kart World as the sole major first-party launch title. A host of existing third-party games and Switch 2 editions of Nintendo games from the original Switch also launched on the same day.

While the Nintendo Switch 2 is a success with over 3.5 million units sold globally, it will be a while before the console boasts a strong library of Nintendo titles. More games are set to arrive on the Switch 2 in 2025, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Kirby Air Riders.

In April, Nintendo suggested that a new Mario game could arrive on the Switch 2 sooner rather than later. “Stay tuned,” Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said in an interview at the time. “You know, we have a long, long catalog, and a long list of (intellectual property) that I'm sure will make its way to the platform.”

Donkey Kong Bananza

upcoming
Donkey Kong Bananza

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Nintendo Switch 2
Modes Single-player
Series Donkey Kong
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Ahead of July 1 Launch

