James Webb Space Telescope Corrects Misconceptions About Sizes of Early Galaxies

New data from the James Webb Telescope show early galaxies are smaller than previously thought, correcting past misconceptions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 September 2024 19:12 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

the JWST still reveals that the early universe had more galaxies than predicted.

Highlights
  • James Webb Telescope reveals accurate sizes of early galaxies
  • Black holes previously distorted galaxy size estimates, suggests research
  • Early universe findings align with the standard cosmological model
Recent observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have challenged earlier assumptions about the size of galaxies in the early universe. Previously, scientists were puzzled by the apparent size of these ancient galaxies, which seemed to defy the standard model of cosmology. The JWST, with its advanced infrared capabilities, has now shed light on the matter, revealing that some of these early galaxies are not as massive as initially believed.

Understanding the Misconception

Astronomers initially found that early galaxies appeared much larger than expected, suggesting a potential crisis in our understanding of the universe's evolution. This discrepancy was attributed to a miscalculation of the galaxies' mass, partly due to the influence of black holes. Black holes, despite their name, can make galaxies seem brighter and more massive due to the intense light emitted from gas falling into them. This effect was not fully accounted for in earlier observations.

Revised Galaxy Sizes

Dr Steve Finkelstein, an astrophysicist at the University of Texas at Austin, and his team have now corrected these estimates. They focused on 261 galaxies from between 700 million and 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang. By examining the infrared light captured by the JWST, which is sensitive to cooler, lower-mass stars, the researchers were able to get a more accurate measure of these galaxies' true size.

The findings indicate that while some galaxies are indeed larger than initially thought, they do not challenge the standard model of cosmology.

Future Implications

Despite the revised figures, the JWST still reveals that the early universe had more galaxies than predicted. This discrepancy may be due to faster star formation rates in the early universe compared to today. The upcoming months will provide further data to help understand how these galaxies accumulated their stellar mass and how they formed.

Further reading: Science, Cosmology, James Webb Space Telescope, Galaxies, black holes
New Light Source Advances Quantum Communication with Exceptionally Bright Entangled Photons
Samsung Galaxy A06 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

