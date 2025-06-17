Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Teased; Rear Design and Price Range Revealed

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is teased to come with AI-based features.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 18:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G could share similarities with the Galaxy A36 5G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will be available through Amazon
  • The Galaxy M36 5G could run on Exynos 1380 SoC
  • It could house a 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India launch is around the corner. The South Korean brand dropped a teaser on Tuesday, confirming the arrival of the new Galaxy M-series phone. The promotional poster shows the rear design of the phone, and the brand has hinted at its price range as well. The Galaxy M36 5G is expected to run on the Exynos 1380 SoC. It will debut as a successor to the Galaxy M35.

Through a press release, Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy M36 5G in India. The South Korean brand has not mentioned the launch date of the phone, but it did reveal its price range. The phone will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country. It is advertised to come with a refreshed colour palette and lightweight design.

Galaxy M36 5G will go on sale through Amazon and the e-commerce website has also unveiled a launch page for the phone. It also has an image showing the rear design with a triple rear camera setup, which is placed vertically. The handset is confirmed to come with AI-powered features.

The unannounced Galaxy M36 recently visited the Geekbench website with model number SM-M366B. The listing indicated 6GB RAM, Android 15, and Exynos 1380 SoC on the phone. Notably, the existing Galaxy M35 model also uses the same chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Specifications (Expected)

Last year's Galaxy M35 closely matched the Galaxy A35 5G in specifications, therefore, it is likely that the Galaxy M36 5G could share similarities with the Galaxy A36 5G. The A36 was launched in India in March this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Galaxy A36 5G features a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. We can expect the upcoming Galaxy M36 5G to have identical specifications if it is indeed a rebrand of the Galaxy A36 5G.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
