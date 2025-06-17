Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Ahead of July 1 Launch

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 18:29 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Ahead of July 1 Launch

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 3 is claimed to offer 36 percent faster CPU performance over Phone 2

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 will likely get a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to get a periscope telephoto shooter
  • The Nothing Phone 3 may pack a battery larger than 5,000mAh
Nothing Phone 3 is set to be unveiled in India on July 1. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the chipset details of the phone. The flagship smartphone is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon processor. Meanwhile, the design of the handset had leaked online recently. It is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit including a periscope telephoto shooter. The company will unveil the Nothing Phone 3 alongside the Headphone 1 over-ear audio wearable.

Nothing Phone 3 Chipset Revealed

The Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, the company revealed in a press release. Nothing CEO Carl Pei claimed that the chipset will improve the CPU performance by 36 percent over the Nothing Phone 2, which uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Pei added that the GPU and the NPU performance are also enhanced by 88 percent and 60 percent, respectively, over the preceding handset. Practically, these improvements are said to result in a "snappier" performance, Pei claimed.

Previous leaks claimed that the Nothing Phone 3 will likely be available in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) and $899 (roughly Rs. 77,000), respectively. The handset is confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to get a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The rumoured triple rear camera unit may include an ultrawide and a periscope telephoto shooter. The phone may pack a battery with a capacity larger than 5,000mAh.

According to recent leaked design renders, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to arrive with a transparent back panel. However, Nothing has pretty much confirmed that the Phone 3 will not feature the Glyph Interface. The phone, alongside the Nothing Headphone 1, will be available in the US and Canada as well. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Teased; Rear Design and Price Range Revealed

