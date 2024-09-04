Technology News
NASA Solves Mystery of Strange Noise Emanating from Boeing Starliner Spacecraft

NASA has resolved the mystery of a strange noise from the Boeing Starliner, confirming it was harmless speaker feedback.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 September 2024 19:05 IST
NASA Solves Mystery of Strange Noise Emanating from Boeing Starliner Spacecraft

Photo Credit: SpaceX

The Starliner mission, planned for ten days, was delayed due to thruster system issues.

Highlights
  • NASA identifies noise in Starliner spacecraft as speaker feedback
  • No impact on spacecraft or mission operations, the space agency confirms
  • Boeing Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth uncrewed on September 6
NASA has resolved the mystery surrounding a peculiar noise heard from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, used for a crewed mission that launched on June 5, 2024. The noise, described as a "pulsing" sound akin to a sonar ping, was attributed to feedback from a speaker within the spacecraft. According to NASA, the sound resulted from an audio configuration issue between the Starliner and the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency has assured that this feedback poses no risk to the spacecraft's mission.

Details of the Incident

The noise issue gained attention when astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore, aboard the Starliner, reported hearing the unusual sound during a communication with mission control. The situation was taken seriously, and NASA promptly investigated. In a statement, the agency clarified that the speaker feedback was common and had no technical impact on the spacecraft or the ongoing mission.

Former astronaut Chris Hadfield commented on the situation on X (formerly Twitter), expressing that such noises are among those he would prefer to avoid while in space. Despite the concerns, the feedback has ceased, and NASA confirmed that the spacecraft's autonomous return to Earth remains on schedule.

Return and Mission Status

The Starliner mission, which originally aimed to last about ten days, faced delays due to thruster system issues. As a result, NASA decided that astronauts Wilmore and Sunita Williams would return to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon capsule in February 2025 rather than the Starliner.

The Boeing Starliner is set to undock from the ISS no earlier than 6:04 p.m. EDT on September 6, 2024 (3:34 a.m. IST). The uncrewed capsule is expected to land at White Sands Space Harbour in New Mexico, marking the end of its troubled mission.

Boeing Starliner, NASA, Science
