NASA has resolved the mystery surrounding a peculiar noise heard from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, used for a crewed mission that launched on June 5, 2024. The noise, described as a "pulsing" sound akin to a sonar ping, was attributed to feedback from a speaker within the spacecraft. According to NASA, the sound resulted from an audio configuration issue between the Starliner and the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency has assured that this feedback poses no risk to the spacecraft's mission.

Details of the Incident

The noise issue gained attention when astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore, aboard the Starliner, reported hearing the unusual sound during a communication with mission control. The situation was taken seriously, and NASA promptly investigated. In a statement, the agency clarified that the speaker feedback was common and had no technical impact on the spacecraft or the ongoing mission.

Former astronaut Chris Hadfield commented on the situation on X (formerly Twitter), expressing that such noises are among those he would prefer to avoid while in space. Despite the concerns, the feedback has ceased, and NASA confirmed that the spacecraft's autonomous return to Earth remains on schedule.

Return and Mission Status

The Starliner mission, which originally aimed to last about ten days, faced delays due to thruster system issues. As a result, NASA decided that astronauts Wilmore and Sunita Williams would return to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon capsule in February 2025 rather than the Starliner.

The Boeing Starliner is set to undock from the ISS no earlier than 6:04 p.m. EDT on September 6, 2024 (3:34 a.m. IST). The uncrewed capsule is expected to land at White Sands Space Harbour in New Mexico, marking the end of its troubled mission.