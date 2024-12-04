Technology News
Asteroid Detected Hours Before Earth Impact, Creates Fireball Over Siberia

A small asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere over Siberia on December 03, 2024, creating a harmless fireball

Updated: 4 December 2024 15:47 IST
Asteroid Detected Hours Before Earth Impact, Creates Fireball Over Siberia

Photo Credit: ESA/SIO/NOAA

A tiny asteroid was detected on a collision course with Earth.

  • Small asteroid C0WEPC5 detected before impact creates fireball
  • Fourth "imminent impactor" asteroid event recorded in 2024
  • Monitoring systems enhance asteroid detection and prediction efforts
A small asteroid, approximately 27 inches in diameter, was identified on a collision trajectory with Earth on December 4 2024. Discovered by astronomers at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, this asteroid, temporarily labelled C0WEPC5, entered Earth's atmosphere around 11:15 a.m. ET and created a harmless fireball over northern Siberia. The European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed the event on its social media platform, noting that the asteroid was expected to disintegrate completely in the atmosphere.

Fourth 'Imminent Impactor' of the Year

According to a report by Space.com, C0WEPC5 is the fourth asteroid of 2024 to be classified as an “imminent impactor” — a term used for objects detected only hours before their predicted atmospheric entry. This discovery brings the total number of confirmed imminent impactors to 11. Physicist Richard Moissl stated that a 12th potential impactor remains unverified.

Other instances of such events this year include asteroid 2024 BX1, which burned up over Berlin in January and 2024 RW1, which exploded in a bright fireball above the Philippines in September. In October, asteroid 2024 UQ was detected just two hours before creating a spectacular display over Hawaii.

Global Efforts to Monitor Near-Earth Objects

International space agencies are actively enhancing their efforts to detect near-Earth objects through advanced monitoring systems, as per sources. Programmes such as the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) and the ESA's Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre (NEOCC) are pivotal in tracking such threats. NASA is also developing the NEO Surveyor, an infrared telescope designed to identify potentially hazardous objects, reportedly.

The ESA and other organisations have stressed the importance of early detection technologies. In a social media post, ESA officials highlighted the role of global observation networks in mitigating risks and ensuring public awareness of these celestial phenomena. These systems aim to refine predictions, offering greater clarity on similar events in the future.

 

Further reading: Asteroid Impact, Siberia Fireball, Space Monitoring, Near-Earth Objects, NASA
Lenovo Legion Go S Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Unlikely to Feature Detachable Controllers
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC System Requirements, Global Launch Timings Revealed

