Technology News
English Edition

NASA Lowers Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Impact

New calculations show asteroid 2024 YR4 poses minimal threat, with a 0.28 percent chance of impact in 2032.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 February 2025 21:00 IST
NASA Lowers Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Impact

Photo Credit: Pixabay/myshoun

NASA Lowers Impact Risk of 'City-Killer' Asteroid 2024 YR4 to 1 in 360

Highlights
  • NASA cuts 2024 YR4 impact risk to just 0.28 percent
  • New data confirms asteroid 2024 YR4 is unlikely to hit Earth
  • Scientists expect risk to drop further with more observations
Advertisement

Concerns regarding asteroid 2024 YR4 have diminished, as NASA has revised the probability of its impact on Earth in 2032 from 1 in 32 to 1 in 360. The asteroid, which has an estimated diameter of 55 meters, was initially considered the most hazardous object on NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) Sentry Risk Table. New observational data gathered between February 18 and February 20 led to a reassessment, significantly lowering the projected threat level. According to NASA, the asteroid now holds a 99.72 percent chance of missing Earth entirely.

Orbital Data Leads to Reassessment

According to information provided by NASA, the latest findings were based on additional telescope observations, refining previous predictions. The data confirmed that the asteroid's trajectory has been better understood, resulting in its classification at Level 1 on the Torino Scale, a system used to gauge the risk posed by near-Earth objects. Richard Binzel, the creator of the Torino Scale, told Space.com that further observations are expected to move 2024 YR4 to Level 0, indicating no cause for concern.

Comparisons with Other Asteroids

Despite the significant drop in risk, asteroid 2024 YR4 remains at the top of the Sentry Risk Table. The next most concerning object is 1950 DA, with a 0.039 percent chance of impacting Earth in the year 2880. Experts have emphasized that continued monitoring will provide further clarity on the asteroid's path as it makes another approach in 2028.

Scientific Observations and Future Monitoring

David Rankin, an astronomer from the Catalina Sky Survey, explained that minor variations in measurement precision can cause large shifts in projected trajectories. Speaking to Space.com, he noted that uncertainties in an asteroid's position are similar to moving a long stick slightly at one end, causing dramatic shifts at the other. Rankin reassured that further data collection would likely continue to reduce any remaining impact probability.

NASA has also noted a minor possibility that 2024 YR4 could impact the Moon, but the likelihood remains low. As the asteroid moves away from Earth, it will not be visible again to ground-based telescopes until 2028, when additional observations will refine its projected path. Scientists remain confident that its most probable outcome is to continue its orbit around the Sun without incident.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Asteroid 2024 YR4, Space, Earth Impact, Astronomy, Near-Earth Objects, Torino Scale, Sentry List
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
AI-Powered Evo-2 Model Generates DNA, Advances Genome Research
CID Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

NASA Lowers Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Impact
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Surfaced Online Hinting at Design
  2. Apple's Next Big iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Gets a Release Timeline
  3. NASA Lowers Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Impact, Now Just 0.28 percent Chance
  4. Oppo Find N5 Launched; Is the World's Thinnest Book-Style Foldable Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Unveils World’s Largest 10-Tonne Vertical Mixer for Solid Propellants
  2. NASA Lowers Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Impact
  3. The Young Pope Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Blue Origin NS-30 Crew Announced: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Infinix 40Y1V QLED Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support, Quad-Core Processor Launched in India
  6. OpenAI Begins Rolling Out Its Operator AI Agent in Several Regions
  7. Microsoft Announces Magma Foundation Model That Can Complete Multimodal Agentic Tasks
  8. Boult Mustang Q Headphones With Up to 70-Hour Battery Life Launched in India Alongside Mustang Torq, Dyno TWS Earbuds
  9. Boat Tag With Support for Google’s Find My Device Network Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in India
  10. Google’s Phone App for Android Reportedly Rolls Out Filters for Sorting Call History
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »