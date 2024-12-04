Technology News
Lenovo Legion Go S Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Unlikely to Feature Detachable Controllers

Lenovo Legion Go S is said to arrive at a considerably lower price tag than the company's first generation handheld gaming console.

Updated: 4 December 2024 14:26 IST
Lenovo Legion Go (pictured) could soon be joined by a more affordable model

  • Lenovo Legion Go S could resemble other consoles like the Asus ROG Ally
  • It is shown to feature non detachable controllers
  • The Legion Go S was recently spotted on the company's website
Lenovo Legion Go S is said to be in the works, and the company inadvertently confirmed the moniker of the purported handheld gaming console last month. Now, renders of the device have been leaked by a publication, giving us a good look at its design. The Legion Go S could arrive with a simpler design that somewhat resembles the Asus ROG Ally. The device is expected to arrive with an AMD Rembrandt processor and could arrive as a more affordable version of the Legion Go model that was launched by the company last year.

Lenovo Legion Go S Design (Leaked)

An image of the Lenovo Legion Go S published by Windows Central reveals the design of the purported device, which is seen from the front, back, and top. Unlike the Legion Go model, it appears that the upcoming product will not be equipped with detachable controllers, and looks similar to the Asus ROG Ally.

lenovo legion go s windowscentral Lenovo Legion Go S

Lenovo Legion Go S appears to sport a smaller display than the Legion Go
Photo Credit: Windows Central

 

The display on the Lenovo Legion Go S could be smaller than that of its predecessor, if the leaked image of the device is any indication. It Is shown to feature ABXY buttons, two joysticks, and a D-pad. However, the Legion Go's touchpad is nowhere in sight, and the publication states that it will be replaced by a smaller input tool that resembles Lenovo's TrackPoint cursor.

Meanwhile, the top view of the Lenovo Legion Go S suggests that it will be equipped with two USB Type-C ports, like the company's more expensive model. The menu and view keys are seen at the top in the leaked image.

The rear panel of the handheld gaming console is shown to feature vents on the left and right side. The image also suggests that the Legion Go S won't feature a stand, unlike the company's existing device. We also see RGB lights under both joysticks on the front, as well as what appear to be two small speakers.

Lenovo Legion Go S Price (Leaked)

These design changes suggest that the Lenovo Legion Go S could make its debut with a much lower price tag than the company's first handheld gaming console. A recent report appears to indicate that the upcoming device could be equipped with an AMD Rembrandt processor that could also help keep costs down.

According to the report, the Lenovo Legion Go S could be launched between $399 (roughly Rs. 35,500) and $449 (roughly Rs. 39,900). This is considerably lower that the price of the Legion Go that was launched by the company last year with a EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,100) price tag. The Legion Go arrived in India in June, priced at Rs. 89,990.

David Delima
