Technology News
English Edition

Dinosaurs Weren’t Doomed Before the Asteroid Hit, New Research Suggests

Dinosaurs were not in decline before the asteroid hit but thriving, according to surprising new research.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 April 2025 22:09 IST
Dinosaurs Weren’t Doomed Before the Asteroid Hit, New Research Suggests

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dinosaurs peaked 76 million years ago, then declined after the asteroid impact

Highlights
  • Dinosaurs were thriving before the asteroid hit
  • Fossil and Climate data show no signs of decline
  • Catastrophic impact caused abrupt mass extinction
Advertisement

Scientists say that dinosaurs weren't doomed when an asteroid hit Earth. Fossil unearthings before the asteroid collision, at the end of the Cretaceous epoch, show that dinosaurs were losing variety and numbers. At first, some scientists thought this alteration showed dinosaurs were headed toward extinction even before the fatal asteroid incident. Nevertheless, this concept has long been argumentative, with other researchers insisting that dinosaur diversity was doing just fine at the time of their loss of life.

Challenging the Long-Held Narrative

According to a report by Live Science, the visible rarity of dinosaurs before their extinction may merely be due to a low fossil record. Emphasizsng four families—that is, the Ankylosauridae, Ceratopsidae, Hadrosauridae, and Tyrannosauridae—the studies of the scientists reveal records of approximately 8,000 fossils from North America dating to the Campanian age (83.6 million to 72.1 million years ago) and Maastrichtian age (72.1 million to 66 million years ago).

Th range of dinosaurs peaked 76 million years ago and started to shrink after the asteroid collision wiped off the nonavian dinosaurs. This drift was more pronounced than in the 6 million years before the mass annihilation, with the number of fossils from all four families reducing in the geological record.

Fossil Records and Statistical Models Paint a New Picture

Vegetation either covered or obscured geological outcrops from the Maastrichtian period in North America. Specifically, rock from this time that might contain dinosaur fossils was not easily accessible to the researchers who were searching for them. The study's encapsulation might also have worldwide branching due to North America being home to half of the familiar fossils from this age.

A Catastrophic Exception, Not a Gradual End

There is no evidence of environmental conditions or other aspects that would specifically elaborate the reason of this decline, the researchers landed. All of the dinosaur broods were far-flung, as per models come into being developed by the researchers — and consequently at low risk for extinction, barring a catastrophic event such as the asteroid effect.

In the group of 8,000 fossil records evaluated, the team found that ceratopsians—a group that includes horned dinosaurs like Triceratops and its relatives — were the most common; most likely, they inhabited plain regions that were most conducive to preservation during the Maastrichtian era.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: dinosaurs, asteroid impact, mass extinction, paleontology, evolutionary biology, fossil, records
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Aadhaar App With Facial Recognition-Based Authentication Unveiled by UIDAI

Related Stories

Dinosaurs Weren’t Doomed Before the Asteroid Hit, New Research Suggests
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Sale in India Begins Today With These Offers
  2. OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options
  3. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Launched in India: See Price, Offers
  4. CMF Phone 2 Pro's Rear Panel Revealed in New Teaser
  5. Samsung Brings New Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models With One UI 7
  6. Red Magic 10 Air Launch Date, Colour Options Revealed
  7. Oppo K13 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  8. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of April 10 Launch
  10. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price to Increase as Pixel Fold Gets Cheaper: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Dinosaurs Weren’t Doomed Before the Asteroid Hit, New Research Suggests
  2. Aadhaar App With Facial Recognition-Based Authentication Unveiled by UIDAI
  3. iPhone 17 Air New Leaked Dummy Images Back Up Rumours About Thin Form Factor
  4. Mastercard, Kraken Team Up to Scale Card-Based Crypto Spending in UK, Europe
  5. Dell Pro, Pro Plus and Pro Premium AI PCs With Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen 300 CPUs Launched in India
  6. EU Regulator ESMA Warns of Crypto-Linked Financial Stability Risks
  7. Hades 2 to Be Timed Console Exclusive on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Supergiant Games Confirms
  8. Spotify Refutes Claims That Premium Subscription Tier Will Include Ads
  9. Apple Supplier Luxshare Weighs Manufacturing in US to Tackle Tariffs
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3 Reportedly Gets Loss of Pulse Detection Feature With Latest Update in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »