3D Mapping Reveals 52-Foot Megaripples from Chicxulub Asteroid in Louisiana

Seismic data reveals megaripples in Louisiana, formed by the Chicxulub asteroid’s tsunami 66 million years ago.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 March 2025 22:13 IST
3D Mapping Reveals 52-Foot Megaripples from Chicxulub Asteroid in Louisiana

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Lixxe

3D Mapping Reveals 52-Foot Megaripples from Chicxulub Asteroid in Louisiana

Highlights
  • Chicxulub impact megaripples mapped deep beneath Louisiana’s surface
  • 3D seismic data shows tsunami-driven formations spanning 900 sq miles
  • Ripples help scientists study ancient tsunamis and future asteroid thre
Giant underwater ripples, formed in the wake of the asteroid impact that wiped out the nonavian dinosaurs 66 million years ago, have been identified deep beneath Louisiana's surface. Measuring up to 52 feet high and nearly 2,000 feet apart, these megaripples provide new insights into the catastrophic tsunami triggered by the Chicxulub impact. The findings, based on advanced 3D seismic mapping, have extended the known reach of these formations far beyond previous estimates. Scientists believe these structures, buried under layers of sediment, offer crucial evidence of the intense forces unleashed during one of Earth's most devastating events.

New Findings Extend Megaripple Coverage

According to the study published in Marine Geology, a team of researchers led by Gary Kinsland, a geoscientist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, examined a 900-square-mile area of seismic data to assess the extent of the megaripples. Earlier research in 2021 had mapped a 77-square-mile section of these features, but the latest study indicates that they are far more widespread, stretching across both shallow and deeper waters.

Tsunami Dynamics and Ripple Variations

As per the findings, significant differences have been observed in the megaripples' shapes and orientations depending on their location. In an email to Live Science, Kinsland explained that variations in their structure provide key information for tsunami modeling, including how these waves interact with continental shelves. Near the shelf break, the ripples appear strongly asymmetrical, aligning in a south-southeast direction, which traces back to the impact site at Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. Further inland, the asymmetry weakens, indicating shifts in the tsunami's behavior as it encountered shallower waters.

Formation Theories and Future Implications

Unlike typical ripples seen on beaches, which form through the movement of individual grains of sand, these megaripples are thought to have resulted from the deformation of an entire sediment layer. Kinsland likened the process to whipped cream being shaped into waves. The exact mechanism remains under investigation, but researchers suggest that a combination of intense seismic activity and high-speed tsunami waves led to their formation.

Understanding the dynamics of such ancient tsunamis is considered critical for modern asteroid impact preparedness. Kinsland noted that with advancements in asteroid tracking, insights from events like the Chicxulub impact could help in assessing potential future threats. Further studies are expected to shed light on the global impact of the asteroid-induced tsunami and its long-term geological consequences.

Further reading: Chicxulub asteroid, megaripples, Louisiana, tsunami impact, 3D mapping, asteroid research, Cretaceous extinction
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
3D Mapping Reveals 52-Foot Megaripples from Chicxulub Asteroid in Louisiana
  3D Mapping Reveals 52-Foot Megaripples from Chicxulub Asteroid in Louisiana
