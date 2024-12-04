Technology News
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC System Requirements, Global Launch Timings Revealed

The game will require at least 16GB of RAM on PC.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 December 2024 15:34 IST
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC System Requirements, Global Launch Timings Revealed

Photo Credit: Bethesda/ MachineGames

Troy Baker will voice Indiana Jones in the game

Highlights
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is releasing on PS5 in Spring 2025
  • The game will launch day and date on Game Pass
  • Premium Edition buyers will get early access to the game from December 6
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X on December 9. Bethesda's action-adventure title, which tells an original story inspired by Indiana Jones films, also releases on Game Pass on day one. Days ahead of launch, Bethesda has now shared PC specifications for the game, detailing Minimum, Recommended and Ultra system requirements. The publisher also revealed global release timings for the title and debuted a launch trailer.

In a post on its website Tuesday, Bethesda listed the PC system requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It is set to be a fairly demanding title, requiring at least 16GB of RAM. To access ray tracing features, PC users would at least need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 12GB of VRAM. Additionally, the game will require 120GB of SSD storage on PC. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's PC specs are split across ray tracing off and full ray tracing features on categories.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC System Requirements (Ray Tracing Off)

Minimum

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or better

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB or Intel Arc A580

Storage: 120GB SSD

Graphics preset: Low

Performance: 1080p (native)/ 60 fps

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K/ AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or better

Memory: 32GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 7700XT 12GB

Storage: 120GB SSD

Graphics preset: High

Performance: 1440p (native)/ 60 fps

Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-13900K/ AMD Ryzen 7 7900X or better

Memory: 32GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT 20GB

Storage: 120GB SSD

Graphics preset: Ultra

Performance: 4K (native)/ 60 fps

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC System Requirements (Ray Tracing On)

Minimum

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or better

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 12GB

Storage: 120GB SSD

Graphics preset: Low

Performance: 1080p (upscaled)/ 60 fps

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K/ AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or better

Memory: 32GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

Storage: 120GB SSD

Graphics preset: High

Performance: 1440p (upscaled)/ 60 fps

Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-13900K/ AMD Ryzen 7 7900X or better

Memory: 32GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB

Storage: 120GB SSD

Graphics preset: Ultra

Performance: 4K (upscaled)/ 60 fps

Bethesda also confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's install size on Xbox consoles would be roughly around 87GB. An optional higher resolution textures pack would require an additional 45GB. The texture package will auto-install on Xbox Series X by default.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Global Launch Timings

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to arrive on PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass on December 9. Players who have purchased the Premium Edition of the game will be granted three-day early access, that begins December 6.

On the West Coast of the US, the game will be available on 8 December at 4pm PST, with early access beginning December 5. On the East Coast, it will launch on 8 December at 7pm EST. In the UK, the game will be available from December 9 at 12am GMT.

In India, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches December 9 at 5.30am IST. Meanwhile in Japan, the game will be available December 9 at 9am JST.

Further reading: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Bethesda, MachineGames, Xbox, Xbox Series, PC, Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Lenovo Legion Go S Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Unlikely to Feature Detachable Controllers

