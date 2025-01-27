Technology News
  Trillions of Comets Found in 74 Alien Star Systems, Unveiling Exocomets and Planetary Belts

Trillions of Comets Found in 74 Alien Star Systems, Unveiling Exocomets and Planetary Belts

Trillions of icy exocomets have been found orbiting alien stars, reshaping our understanding of planetary systems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 January 2025 16:00 IST
Trillions of Comets Found in 74 Alien Star Systems, Unveiling Exocomets and Planetary Belts

Photo Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/SMA/ L. Matrà et al.

The discovery was made using ALMA in Chile and SMA in Hawaii.

Highlights
  • Trillions of comets detected in 74 alien star systems
  • Exocomets reveal secrets of planetary water sources
  • New insights into planetesimal belts and their evolution
A vast number of icy exocomets have been identified orbiting 74 star systems, unveiling a complex picture of planetesimal belts situated far from their parent stars. These belts, comprised of millimeter-sized particles generated by cometary collisions, highlight the intricate processes shaping planetary systems. Observations suggest that these cold, distant regions could play a crucial role in delivering water or impacting planetary environments, potentially influencing the habitability of nearby planets.

Discovery Backed by Astronomical Observations

According to findings published in Astronomy and Astrophysics, the discovery was facilitated by the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile and the Submillimeter Array (SMA) in Hawaii. These instruments detected submillimeter radiation emitted by particles within the belts, where temperatures range between –250°C to –150°C. Dr. Luca Matrà from the University of Dublin, who led the study as part of the REASONS program, noted in a statement that exocometary belts are commonly found around at least 20 percent of planetary systems, serving as reservoirs of rocky and icy bodies.

Patterns and Variations Observed Across Systems

As reported by space.com, as per the research, the planetesimal belts range in age from newly formed to billions of years old and are located between tens and hundreds of astronomical units (AU) from their central stars. The study revealed that the depletion of pebble-sized particles occurs more rapidly in belts located closer to their stars. Sebastián Marino from the University of Exeter highlighted to space.com, the diverse structures of these belts, with some resembling narrow rings and others resembling wide disks.

Implications for Planetary Systems and Water Delivery

The study proposes that unobservable objects, potentially as large as 140 kilometres in diameter, exist within the belts. Scientists are investigating whether these belts contribute to the delivery of water to planets, potentially aiding or hindering life. Instruments like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) could further explore these belts, providing insights into gaps or hidden planetary bodies. This ongoing research could deepen our understanding of planetary system evolution and the distribution of water in the cosmos.

 

Further reading: Exocomets, Alien Planetary Systems, Trillions of Comets, Planetary Water Sources, Planetary Belts, ALMA, SMA, James Webb Space Telescope

Further reading: Exocomets, Alien Planetary Systems, Trillions of Comets, Planetary Water Sources, Planetary Belts, ALMA, SMA, James Webb Space Telescope
