China's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), referred to as the "artificial sun," has achieved a new milestone in nuclear fusion research. The reactor maintained a continuous loop of plasma for 1,066 seconds, surpassing its previous record of 403 seconds. This breakthrough, reported on January 20, 2025, represents a significant step towards realising nuclear fusion as a near-limitless clean energy source. The achievement highlights advancements in sustaining plasma, a high-energy state of matter crucial for fusion reactions.

EAST's Latest Milestone

As reported by Live Science, according to Chinese state media, EAST operates as a magnetic confinement reactor designed to sustain plasma for extended periods. The recent success was made possible by upgrades to the reactor, including an enhanced heating system with double the power. Song Yuntao, Director of the Institute of Plasma Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, described the experiment as critical for future fusion power plants. Speaking to Chinese media, he emphasised the need for stable plasma operation over thousands of seconds to achieve continuous power generation.

Understanding Fusion Reactors

Nuclear fusion mimics the sun by fusing light atoms under intense heat and pressure to form heavier ones, releasing energy in the process. Unlike the sun, where immense pressure aids the reaction, Earth-based reactors rely on extremely high temperatures. Despite the promise of abundant and clean energy, fusion reactors currently consume more energy than they produce.

Global Efforts in Fusion Technology

China is a participant in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) program, a multinational initiative aimed at advancing fusion research. ITER, located in France, is expected to begin operations in 2039 and will test sustained fusion. Data from EAST's experiments will support ITER and other global projects.

The milestone achieved by EAST marks progress in fusion technology, though decades of research remain before its application in power generation becomes feasible.