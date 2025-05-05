Technology News
English Edition
  Honor 400 to Reportedly Debut with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset; Price, Other Specifications Leak

Honor 400 to Reportedly Debut with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset; Price, Other Specifications Leak

The phone may debut with an IP65-rated build against dust and water ingress.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2025 10:27 IST
Honor 400 to Reportedly Debut with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset; Price, Other Specifications Leak

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 400 is the purported successor to the China-exclusive Honor 300 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor 400 will reportedly sport a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen
  • The phone could come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage
  • AI features like Circle to Search, AI Summary, and more are expected
Honor 400 is said to be in development and could soon join the Honor 400 Lite in the company's lineup, alongside the Pro model. Ahead of its introduction, specifications of the purported handset have been leaked which reveal potential upgrades. As per a report, it may come with a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and a dual rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel main sensor. The Honor 400's leaked pricing suggests it could be more expensive than previously expected.

Honor 400 Price (Expected)

According to a YTechB report, the purported Honor 400 could be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 47,700) for the top-end 512GB storage variant. It is also speculated to be available in a 256GB configuration, although the pricing for the variant remains unknown. The phone may be offered in black and gold/grey colourways.

This puts it at par with the higher storage variant of the standard Honor 200 model. Previously, the purported handset was reported to cost EUR 468.89 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Honor 400 Specifications (Expected)

The purported Honor 400 could sport a 6.55-inch Vivid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 nits peak brightness. The panel could have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It may measure 156.5 X 74.6 X 7.3mm in size and tip the scales at 184g.

The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset operating at 2.63GHz, complemented by 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It could ship with MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15. It is also speculated to support a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) features, such as Google's Circle to Search, Gemini, AI Summary, AI Superzoom, AI Portrait Snap, AI Eraser, and more, as part of the Honor AI suite.

For optics, the purported Honor 400 may sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera with an f/1.9 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 112-degree field of view. It may also get a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

As per the report, the upper-mid-range phone could pack a 5,300mAh battery with support for 66W SuperCharge fast charging. It is also said to come with an IP65-rated build against dust and water ingress. More details are expected to surface as the purported Honor 400's launch date nears.

Honor 400 Lite

Honor 400 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5230mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Honor 400, Honor 400 AI features, Honor 400 specifications, Honor 400 color variants, Honor 400 Price, Honor 400 leaks, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor 400 to Reportedly Debut with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset; Price, Other Specifications Leak
