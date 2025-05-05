Honor 400 is said to be in development and could soon join the Honor 400 Lite in the company's lineup, alongside the Pro model. Ahead of its introduction, specifications of the purported handset have been leaked which reveal potential upgrades. As per a report, it may come with a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and a dual rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel main sensor. The Honor 400's leaked pricing suggests it could be more expensive than previously expected.

Honor 400 Price (Expected)

According to a YTechB report, the purported Honor 400 could be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 47,700) for the top-end 512GB storage variant. It is also speculated to be available in a 256GB configuration, although the pricing for the variant remains unknown. The phone may be offered in black and gold/grey colourways.

This puts it at par with the higher storage variant of the standard Honor 200 model. Previously, the purported handset was reported to cost EUR 468.89 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Honor 400 Specifications (Expected)

The purported Honor 400 could sport a 6.55-inch Vivid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 nits peak brightness. The panel could have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It may measure 156.5 X 74.6 X 7.3mm in size and tip the scales at 184g.

The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset operating at 2.63GHz, complemented by 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It could ship with MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15. It is also speculated to support a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) features, such as Google's Circle to Search, Gemini, AI Summary, AI Superzoom, AI Portrait Snap, AI Eraser, and more, as part of the Honor AI suite.

For optics, the purported Honor 400 may sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera with an f/1.9 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 112-degree field of view. It may also get a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

As per the report, the upper-mid-range phone could pack a 5,300mAh battery with support for 66W SuperCharge fast charging. It is also said to come with an IP65-rated build against dust and water ingress. More details are expected to surface as the purported Honor 400's launch date nears.