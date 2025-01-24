Solar Storm Forecast to Trigger Northern Lights in Upper Midwest

A solar storm originating from a coronal mass ejection (CME) is predicted to hit Earth between January 24 and January 25, potentially triggering auroras visible across northern regions of the United States. States like Michigan and Maine are expected to experience minor geomagnetic storm activity as electrically charged particles from the Sun interact with Earth's magnetic field. Such activity typically results in the vibrant northern lights, known as the Aurora Borealis. The event has sparked interest among skywatchers and aurora enthusiasts.

Geomagnetic Storm Predictions

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, the Kp index, which measures geomagnetic activity, is expected to reach 5.33 during this period. These readings indicate minor storm conditions categorised under the G1 scale. Reports suggest that the most intense activity is likely between 10:00 p.m. EST on January 24 and 4:00 a.m. EST on January 25. Vincent Ledvina, a PhD researcher and aurora expert, noted on X (formerly Twitter) that Kp levels may peak at 5 to 6, encouraging aurora enthusiasts to prepare for the event.

What Causes Auroras During Solar Storms?

As reported by space.com, Geomagnetic storms occur when CMEs release charged ions that collide with Earth's magnetosphere. These collisions excite atmospheric gases, resulting in light displays in polar regions. While the northern hemisphere witnesses the Aurora Borealis, similar phenomena called the Aurora Australis can be observed in the southern hemisphere.

Monitoring Space Weather for Aurora Sightings

Although minor geomagnetic storms are relatively common, the intensity and visibility of auroras remain unpredictable. Enthusiasts are advised to monitor space weather forecasts for real-time updates. NOAA's 3-day forecast and apps like “My Aurora Forecast & Alerts” or “Space Weather Live” are commonly used to track conditions. Accurate predictions remain challenging, but the possibility of witnessing this natural phenomenon keeps skywatchers vigilant.