Technology News
English Edition

Solar Storm Forecast to Trigger Northern Lights in Upper Midwest

A solar storm is set to bring auroras to northern US skies between January 24-25.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 21:50 IST
Solar Storm Forecast to Trigger Northern Lights in Upper Midwest

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Felix Mittermeier

A solar storm from a CME is expected to hit Earth between January 24-25, 2025.

Highlights
  • Solar storm expected to spark auroras in northern US
  • Solar storm expected to spark auroras in northern US
  • Aurora watchers urged to monitor space weather forecasts
Advertisement

A solar storm originating from a coronal mass ejection (CME) is predicted to hit Earth between January 24 and January 25, potentially triggering auroras visible across northern regions of the United States. States like Michigan and Maine are expected to experience minor geomagnetic storm activity as electrically charged particles from the Sun interact with Earth's magnetic field. Such activity typically results in the vibrant northern lights, known as the Aurora Borealis. The event has sparked interest among skywatchers and aurora enthusiasts.

Geomagnetic Storm Predictions

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, the Kp index, which measures geomagnetic activity, is expected to reach 5.33 during this period. These readings indicate minor storm conditions categorised under the G1 scale. Reports suggest that the most intense activity is likely between 10:00 p.m. EST on January 24 and 4:00 a.m. EST on January 25. Vincent Ledvina, a PhD researcher and aurora expert, noted on X (formerly Twitter) that Kp levels may peak at 5 to 6, encouraging aurora enthusiasts to prepare for the event.

What Causes Auroras During Solar Storms?

As reported by space.com, Geomagnetic storms occur when CMEs release charged ions that collide with Earth's magnetosphere. These collisions excite atmospheric gases, resulting in light displays in polar regions. While the northern hemisphere witnesses the Aurora Borealis, similar phenomena called the Aurora Australis can be observed in the southern hemisphere.

Monitoring Space Weather for Aurora Sightings

Although minor geomagnetic storms are relatively common, the intensity and visibility of auroras remain unpredictable. Enthusiasts are advised to monitor space weather forecasts for real-time updates. NOAA's 3-day forecast and apps like “My Aurora Forecast & Alerts” or “Space Weather Live” are commonly used to track conditions. Accurate predictions remain challenging, but the possibility of witnessing this natural phenomenon keeps skywatchers vigilant.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: solar storm, northern lights, aurora, geomagnetic storm, Kp index, space weather, aurora chasers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras, Transparent Design
Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Said to Launch in India in March

Related Stories

Solar Storm Forecast to Trigger Northern Lights in Upper Midwest
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Android 16 Beta 1 Is Now Available for These Google Pixel Phones
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  6. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Drops to Rs. 69,999 Ahead of Republic Day
  7. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Epic Games Ramps Up Apple, Google Fight With Third-Party Game Titles
  2. 1.95-Million-Year-Old Evidence of Hominin Activity Discovered in Romania
  3. SpaceX Achieves 400 Orbital Rocket Landings with Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy
  4. Scientists Uncover New Form of Magnetism That Could Be the Key to Superconductivity
  5. Groundbreaking Graphene Discovery Opens Path to Quantum Computing with Topological States
  6. Solar Storm Forecast to Trigger Northern Lights in Upper Midwest
  7. Groundbreaking Propulsion Method Using Relativistic Electron Beams Could Enable Interstellar Travel
  8. Comet ATLAS Offers Stunning Display as It Nears the Sun
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Charging Speed Revealed via China's 3C Certification Site: Report
  10. Threads Rolling Out Post Insights, New Markup Tool, and a Scheduling Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »