A backward-facing pouch, specialised limbs for digging, and a button-like nose have made the marsupial mole of Australia a subject of intrigue and scientific curiosity for decades. Despite its name and mole-like appearance, this elusive animal has perplexed researchers trying to determine its place in the animal kingdom. Rarely seen in the wild, this subterranean creature remains unfamiliar even to many Australians, further deepening the mystery surrounding its origins and evolutionary lineage.

Genetic Study Places Marsupial Moles in a Unique Group

According to a genetic study published in Science Advances, the marsupial mole, belonging to the Notoryctes genus, is confirmed as a true marsupial and not closely related to other moles worldwide. Researchers, including Stephen Frankenberg, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Melbourne, utilised a frozen specimen from the South Australian Museum to conduct the study. The analysis revealed that while these creatures share some characteristics with other digging animals, they are more closely related to bandicoots and bilbies, both of which are marsupials.

Adaptations to Subterranean Life

As reported by Science News, the study noted that the marsupial mole exhibits remarkable adaptations to its underground lifestyle. These include a backward-facing pouch, which prevents soil from entering during burrowing, and the absence of external ears and functional eyes. Researchers also discovered an additional hemoglobin gene that might aid the animal in surviving in low-oxygen environments while burrowing through sand and soil.

Closer Relatives Found Above Ground

It was found that the closest relatives of the marsupial mole, such as the eastern barred bandicoot and the bilby, bear little resemblance to it. Bandicoots possess pointed snouts and functional eyes, while bilbies have large ears and a rabbit-like appearance. These findings highlight how life underground drives unique anatomical changes, distinguishing the marsupial mole from its daylight-dwelling relatives.

The study also connected marsupial moles to a group of marsupials that includes Tasmanian devils. According to David A. Duchêne, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Copenhagen, the research underscores the dramatic transformations animals undergo when adapting to subterranean environments. This study adds a critical piece to the puzzle of marsupial evolution, shedding light on one of Australia's most enigmatic mammals.