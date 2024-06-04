Technology News

Infinix 32Y1 Plus Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India: Price, Availability

Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart TV is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2024 19:16 IST
Infinix 32Y1 Plus Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix 32Y1 Plus Smart TV is equipped with 2 HDMI ports

  • Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart TV is equipped with stereo speakers
  • The smart television has 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • The Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart TV runs on WebOS
Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart TV was launched in India on Tuesday, June 4. It carries a 32-inch LED panel and is equipped with an octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of inbuilt memory. The smart TV also features HDMI and USB ports for connectivity as well as LAN port. It is seen with a slim design and bezels, but with a slightly thicker chin, where the branding is engraved. The smart television will be available in the country later this month.

Infinix 32Y1 Plus Smart TV price in India, availability

The Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart TV is priced in India at Rs. 9,499, the company confirmed in a press note. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart from June 24.

Infinix 32Y1 Plus Smart TV specifications, features 

The Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart television has a 32-inch LED panel that offers 250 nits brightness and very slim bezels. This display is claimed to offer sharp and vibrant images and high contrast between light and dark colours.

Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart TV is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of onboard memory and runs on WebOS. 

The newly launched Infinix smart TV is also equipped with stereo speakers with 16 watts of audio output alongside Dolby Audio support. The Infinix 32Y1 Plus comes pre-installed with Jio Cinema, Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak, and more. The accompanying remote has a slim design and comes with dedicated hotkeys for select streaming apps. Connectivity options on the Infinix 32Y1 Plus include two HDMI and two USB ports, a LAN port, as well as a headphone jack.

Sucharita Ganguly
YouTube Testing a Dream Screen Feature for Shorts That Will Generate Images for Green Screens
