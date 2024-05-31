Technology News

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: As Basic as Android Go Smartphones Get

Infinix attempts to deliver the basics in a segment that’s not crowded with many options.

Written by Ishaan Singh, Edited by Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 31 May 2024 12:54 IST
Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: As Basic as Android Go Smartphones Get

The Infinix Smart 8 HD retails for Rs. 6,499 in India

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 8 HD has a smooth 90Hz LCD display
  • The primary camera captures good images in daylight
  • The bundled charger takes about 3 hours to charge the phone
Advertisement

Infinix makes decent smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment and has been offering decently good hardware with them, too. The brand launched the Infinix Smart 7 HD last April and has now refreshed the model with its latest Infinix Smart 8 HD. The new phone has some cosmetic changes and has 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB in last year's Smart 7 HD. We tested the device extensively, and in this article, we'll tell you if this entry-level smartphone is worth your money.

Infinix Smart 8 HD price in India

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is priced at Rs. 7,990 and comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has four colour options: Crystal Green, Timber Black, Shiny Gold, and Galaxy White. We got the Crystal Green colour option for review. The box includes the smartphone, a clear case, a charging brick, a USB Type-A to USB Type-C charging cable, a user manual, and the SIM ejector tool.

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: Design

The smartphone doesn't look very different from its predecessor. It sports a matte-finished rear panel with barely visible Infinix branding and a camera module that protrudes quite a bit with matte-finish polycarbonate side rails. The major difference between the Smart 8 HD and 7 HD is the texture on its rear panel, which now has this unique shimmery design instead of a textured polycarbonate back panel. The smartphone uses a side-mounted fingerprint reader instead of the rear-mounted fingerprint reader used on the 7 HD. Despite the extensive use of polycarbonate, the Infinix Smart 8 HD offers a good in-hand feel with its flattened sides and 8.5mm of thickness.

Infinix Smart 8HD Back Panel Infinix Smart 8HD Back Panel

The Infinix Smart 8 HD does not look very different from its predecessor

 

Its weight distribution is decent; at 184 grams, it does not feel cumbersome either. I used the smartphone as a secondary smartphone for a short period, and carrying it along with my daily driver in the same pocket wasn't an issue for me. The Smart 8 HD's bezels are quite thick, but this is fine considering its price. The front camera uses a hole-punch cutout, which is refreshing to see on an entry-level smartphone. However, it has no official IP rating or splash protection, so taking it with you for a swim is not wise. The inclusion of a dedicated microSD card is suitable for those who need more storage but still need to use two 4G SIM cards.

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: Specifications and software

The smartphone comes equipped with the Unisoc T606 SoC, which is an entry-level processor that can handle light tasks with ease. One can use this smartphone for daily VoIP calls, checking emails, responding to texts on WhatsApp, and browsing light websites with ease. When I had this device with me, I had my secondary 4G SIM card in it, and the reception I got with it was decent. The internet speeds aren't as great as you would get on a 5G-enabled device, but considering this is a 4G smartphone, it gets the job done.

For a smartphone in this price segment, it is good to see the brand moving to a USB Type-C port instead of the usual micro USB port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which is great to have in this price range. Users can also use face unlock, but I wouldn't recommend it as it is not secure. The Infinix Smart 8 HD sports a 5,000mAh battery and can be charged using the provided 10W charging brick. It runs on Infinix's XOS 13, based on Android 13 Go. It uses a Dynamic Island-like feature, dubbed Magic Ring by Infinix, with limited functionality. The brand has not promised anything in terms of future software updates, which can be a bit concerning for those who like to hang on to their smartphones for a long time.

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: Performance

Since it's an entry-level device, my expectations of its performance weren't too high. Regardless, I ran all the required benchmarks on the device, and the scores were good enough for a smartphone in this price range. It scored 2,32,007 in AnTuTu v10.2.1, and in Geekbench 6, it scored 379 in the single-core and 1,322 in the Multi-core tests. The Infinix Smart 8 HD sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, which seems new to this price segment, but Xiaomi's Redmi A3 also offers the same. The display provides good colours when viewed from the front, but when you look at it from an angle, the colours start to fade. Indoors, the smartphone is good enough in terms of brightness levels, with a claimed 500 nits peak brightness. But take it outdoors, and the display disappoints quite a bit.

Infinix Smart 8HD display Infinix Smart 8HD display

The Infinix Smart 8 HD's display is barely legible outdoors

 

The smartphone's bottom-firing speaker provides acceptable sound quality, albeit with minimal bass. At times, at full volume, it may exhibit sharpness, requiring volume adjustment for improved clarity during playback.

The Android 13 Go edition is a lot lighter than the full version, and that has worked quite well in this smartphone's favour. The smartphone did not feel slow or lag while I scrolled through its UI, but it is a bit slow to launch third-party apps. Despite its price, the Infinix Smart HD 8 performs quite well. This is not a gaming device, but it can handle basic casual games just fine. Subway Surfers works well, with no lag and this smartphone's touch-response rate was also decent.

Considering its entry-level processor, I was surprised that the phone heats up after 15-20 minutes of casual gaming. The heating issue persists when using the camera apps as well, but day-to-day tasks like web browsing and using messaging apps like WhatsApp work without any issues.

The smartphone managed a good 20 hours and 10 minutes in our battery loop test. After a full day of using it for calls, streaming videos, and even clicking some pictures from the default camera app, I had around 30 percent battery left at the end of the day, which is decent for a smartphone at this price point. In our battery charging test, the smartphone charged just 4 percent in 30 minutes, 27 percent in an hour, and completed the charge in 3 hours. This may seem a bit too slow, but most smartphones at this price point offer the same.

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: Cameras

The Infinix Smart 8 HD sports a dual-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and another 0.08-megapixel auxiliary camera. The smartphone uses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The camera UI is simple, and there aren't any fun elements. You get the basic controls for photos and videos that one usually sees on Infinix smartphones.

Infinix Smart 8HD Camera Module Infinix Smart 8HD Camera Module

Infinix Smart 8 HD has a single user accessible camera

 

The 13-megapixel primary camera captures decent images in daylight. The final image in the gallery takes a second to show, but the result is very different from what you see in the viewfinder of the camera app when capturing it.

Daylight photo from the primary rear camera (Tap image to expand)

 

The camera does a lot of processing in the background, but the results are average. The images have good saturation levels but lack resolved detail. I shot multiple images in daylight, some with moving subjects and some with stationary subjects and the results came out just fine for a smartphone at this price point. This camera handles backlit situations well in portrait mode and decent edge detection, which is usually the case with smartphones in this price range.

The smartphone uses 2x digital zoom that produces softer images with a lot of processing, but you can get usable shots out of it, provided there's plenty of light. As expected, the smartphone struggles with low-light shooting.

Daylight photo shot at 2x digital zoom (Tap image to expand)

 

The Night mode produces sharper images with decent colours. One detail that caught my attention was its inability to set exposure when using the dedicated night mode, which might result in a bad shot, which you will have to take again. In short, the low-light performance is not what one expects from a smartphone at this price point and isn't exactly reliable.

Night mode photo from the primary rear camera (Tap to expand)

 

Infinix Smart 8HD Front Camera Infinix Smart 8HD Front Camera

The Infinix Smart 8 HD's front camera does not perform well in low light

 

The 8-megapixel selfie camera is good enough for daylight shots. The shots have a good level of detail and are sharp enough. The front camera struggles quite a bit in low light, shooting soft images with plenty of noise. The Infinix Smart 8 HD can shoot videos up to 1080p 30fps from the primary camera. The results are just about fine, provided I was stationary. Start moving or panning, but the video shakes a lot and is not usable. Low-light video performance isn't great, as the recorded video comes out quite soft and makes a lot of noise. The front camera shoots decently well in daylight, in both moving and stationary situations, which is a plus.

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: Verdict

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is a good device if you need a secondary phone with good battery life but are on a tight budget. However, it does have its shortcomings, like the very slow 10W charging support, bad low-light camera performance, and a display that is not legible outdoors and has very limited viewing angles. So, it's better suited for calls and very basic app usage, but nothing more. There's no doubt that there aren't a lot of options in this price segment, but Xiaomi offers something similar with its Redmi A3 from Rs. 7,299 onwards. It has a better processor, more RAM variants, and a 90Hz refresh rate display. One can also consider the Redmi 13C (from Rs. 7,699), which is priced a little higher but offers a better display and cameras.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart 8 HD

Infinix Smart 8 HD

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • 10W charging is very slow
  • The display has limited viewing angles
  • XOS 13 has a lot of bloatware
  • Limited camera modes
Read detailed Infinix Smart 8 HD review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Smart 8 HD, Infinix Smart 8 HD specifications, Infinix Smart 8 HD Features, Infinix Smart 8 HD Display, Infinix Smart 8 HD Design, Infinix Smart 8 HD Cameras, Infinix Smart 8 HD Charging, Infinix Smart 8 HD Battery
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360. He has worked as an Assistant Director, a video producer, and a photographer and content developer in the film and media sector for over half a decade now. Most of his work has been for Visual Platforms over the years, from trying out the latest devices to making video content on technology. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking and content development. He's worked in cinematography, direction, editing, and anchoring, ...More
JioFinance App With UPI, Banking Services Launched in Beta By Jio Financial Services
Oppo Reno 12F 5G Spotted on Several Certification Sites; BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch

Related Stories

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: As Basic as Android Go Smartphones Get
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 Debut With Up to 3.1K Display
  2. Apple AI-Based Siri Overhaul May Let You Control Individual App Functions
  3. OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench With These Specifications
  5. Vivo S19, S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Devices to Get AI-Powered Search Feature for Personalised Content Recommendations
  2. Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Jack Dorsey-Backed Bitcoin Miner ‘Ocean’ Moves Headquarters to El Salvador
  4. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  5. iPhone 16 Pro May Get a Larger Camera Housing, Hinting at Bigger Sensors
  6. Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude-3 AI Models
  7. Instagram's Threads Updated With TweetDeck-Style View, Multi-Column Feeds on Desktop Website
  8. iQoo Pad 2 Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 3.1K Display Launched Alongside iQoo Pad 2: Price, Specifications
  9. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design, Key Specifications Revealed Via TENAA Listing
  10. Apple Could Introduce AI Notification Summary, Conversational Voice for Siri at WWDC 2024: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »