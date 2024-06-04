Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Testing a Dream Screen Feature for Shorts That Will Generate Images for Green Screens

YouTube Testing a Dream Screen Feature for Shorts That Will Generate Images for Green Screens

With this YouTube Shorts feature, users can write a text prompt to generate AI images for the background.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2024 19:13 IST
YouTube Testing a Dream Screen Feature for Shorts That Will Generate Images for Green Screens

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

This feature is exclusively for the Shorts format and is not available for the longer video format

Highlights
  • The feature is currently available to a small number of Shorts creators
  • YouTube did not specify any restrictions in creating AI-generated images
  • More creators will get this feature later this year
Advertisement

YouTube is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its minute-long vertical video format, Shorts. Dubbed Dream Screen, this feature will add a custom green screen image generated by AI to the videos. This feature is likely aimed at users who prefer to use creative backgrounds to stand out in the videos or be thematically aligned with the content of the video. This is an experimental feature by the video streaming giant and is currently available only to a select group of Shorts creators.

YouTube Shorts gets an AI background feature

The Google-owned video-sharing platform posted about this feature on its support page on Monday. The company said, “We're experimenting with a new feature, Dream Screen, that uses AI to generate image green screen backgrounds for Shorts.” YouTube did not specify which AI model was being used for this feature.

Users, once they get access to Dream Screen, can write a text prompt describing what they want in the background. Highlighting one example, the post stated users can request a “fancy hotel pool on a tropical island,” and the AI will instantly generate it. Once generated, it can be added to the background of the video.

The short post described the feature but did not explain several aspects of it. For example, it did not mention whether the background needs to be added at the recording stage or if it can also be added to a pre-recorded video. Further, it is not known whether users will require a real green screen for the effect to show, or it can be digitally added similar to Google Meet. Notably, the company also did not specify any restrictions in generating AI images. It is possible that these directions will show up on the Dream Screen feature page.

Being an experimental feature (features Google is currently testing or is in beta), Dream Screen is only available to a select group of Shorts creators. However, the company has highlighted that more creators will get this tool later in 2023. Separately, the video streaming platform has made its Playables feature available to all users. It offers access to more than 75 different free-to-play games which was previously only available to YouTube Premium subscribers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, Shorts, YouTube features, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Updated With AMD Ryzen AI 9 Processor: Specifications

Related Stories

YouTube Testing a Dream Screen Feature for Shorts That Will Generate Images for Green Screens
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Details, Features Leaked
  3. Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Model Number Leaked, May Feature These Specifications
  4. Realme GT 6 Specifications Leaked via Alleged Retail Box Ahead of Debut
  5. Realme GT 6 May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in China
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Feature UFS 4.1 Storage
  7. Intel Details Lunar Lake CPU Architecture, Shares AI Strategy
  8. Zoom CEO Says AI Avatars May Enable 4-Day Workweek
  9. Tecno Camon 30 5G Series Will Now Answer Your Queries With Ella-GPT
  10. Nothing's Recently Teased Smartphone Could Be the CMF Phone 1
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Arrive With UFS 4.1 Storage
  2. Infinix 32Y1 Plus Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India: Price, Availability
  3. YouTube Testing a Dream Screen Feature for Shorts That Will Generate Images for Green Screens
  4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Updated With AMD Ryzen AI 9 Processor: Specifications
  5. Instagram Confirms Testing Unskippable Ads, Says Always Trying to Drive ‘Value for Advertisers’: Report
  6. Asus ROG Phone 9 Series Key Features, Launch Timeline Surface Online
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Specifications
  8. Apple's First Foldable iPhone Unlikely to Be Unveiled Before 2027: TrendForce
  9. Realme GT 6 to Reportedly Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in China; Camera, Battery Details Tipped
  10. Intel Details Lunar Lake Architecture, Gaudi AI Accelerator, Unveils Xeon 6 Processors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »