Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC were launched in India in April. Now, the company is gearing up to unveil a special edition of the Note 40 series. The mid-range handsets feature an in-house Cheetah X1 power management chip and pack a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery, while the Note 40 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery.

Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition coming soon

The Transsion Holdings sub-brand announced the arrival of the Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition via a video post on X. The post comes with a coming soon tag and the video suggests a BMW-inspired design with a touch of iconic tricolour on the rear camera island and the panel.

Like Infinix's previous Racing Edition smartphone — Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition — the upcoming special edition of the Infinix Note 40 series is expected to be developed in collaboration with BMW's Designworks studio. It is likely to come in a BMW-themed retail package and UI theme.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G price, specifications

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G were introduced in India in April with an initial price tag of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

Both the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G run on XOS 14 based on Android 14 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. They are equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC along with an in-house Cheetah X1 chip. They have a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x zoom. On the front, they have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have an IP53-rated build and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The former houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, while the latter comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both models support 20W Magnetic wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.