Technology News

Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased

Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition features a BMW-inspired design.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2024 14:17 IST
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have an IP53-rated build

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery
  • It could arrive in a BMW-themed retail package and UI theme
  • The Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition launch date is yet to be announced
Advertisement

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC were launched in India in April. Now, the company is gearing up to unveil a special edition of the Note 40 series. The mid-range handsets feature an in-house Cheetah X1 power management chip and pack a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery, while the Note 40 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery.

Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition coming soon

The Transsion Holdings sub-brand announced the arrival of the Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition via a video post on X. The post comes with a coming soon tag and the video suggests a BMW-inspired design with a touch of iconic tricolour on the rear camera island and the panel.

Like Infinix's previous Racing Edition smartphone — Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition — the upcoming special edition of the Infinix Note 40 series is expected to be developed in collaboration with BMW's Designworks studio. It is likely to come in a BMW-themed retail package and UI theme.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G price, specifications

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G were introduced in India in April with an initial price tag of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

Both the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G run on XOS 14 based on Android 14 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. They are equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC along with an in-house Cheetah X1 chip. They have a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x zoom. On the front, they have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have an IP53-rated build and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The former houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, while the latter comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both models support 20W Magnetic wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G, Infinix Note 40 Series, Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition, Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify Premium Prices Hiked in the US for the Second Time in 12 Months

Related Stories

Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera, Fingerprint Sensor Details Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring Lawsuit Suggests It Could Launch in August
  3. Realme GT 6 Specifications Leaked via Alleged Retail Box Ahead of Debut
  4. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  5. Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Review: Decent Mop and Vacuum Combo
  6. Nothing Teases New Product, Here's What It Could Be
  7. Boat Airdopes 800 Review
  8. Asus Introduces AI-Powered Copilot+ PCs Lineup At Computex 2024
  9. Zoom CEO Says AI Avatars May Enable 4-Day Workweek
  10. Apple iPad Air (2024) With M2 SoC Comes With a 9-Core GPU
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 30 5G Series Gets Upgraded With AI Assistant Ella-GPT That Supports Over 70 Languages
  2. Zoom’s AI-Powered Avatars May Bring Us Closer to a Four-Day Workweek, Says CEO
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Key Features and Launch Timeline Leaked
  4. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  5. Asus Reveals AI Strategy, Launches New Copilot+ PCs and Creator-Focused Devices at Computex 2024
  6. Spotify Premium Prices Hiked in the US for the Second Time in 12 Months
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 Key Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing; Launch Timeline Reportedly Delayed
  8. Samsung Galaxy Ring Launch Window Revealed by Firm's Lawsuit Against Oura
  9. MSI Claw 8 AI Plus With Intel Lunar Lake Chip Announced; May Compete With Asus ROG Ally X
  10. Realme GT 6 Design, Specifications Leaked via Retail Box; May Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »