Technology News

Elon Musk's X Loses Lawsuit Against Hate Speech Watchdog CCDH

CCDH lawyer Roberta Kaplan said the judge's decision shows that Elon Musk "cannot bend the rule of law to his will."

By Reuters | Updated: 26 March 2024 17:49 IST
Elon Musk's X Loses Lawsuit Against Hate Speech Watchdog CCDH

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion

Highlights
  • Elon Musk lost a suit against a nonprofit that reported on hate speech
  • A US judge said X brought the case against CCDH to punish the nonprofit
  • Musk and his firms X, Tesla also face lawsuits from former workers
Advertisement

A U.S. judge on Monday threw out Elon Musk's lawsuit against a nonprofit group that faulted him for allowing a rise in hate speech on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco said it was "evident" that Musk's X Corp sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) because he didn't like its criticism, and thought its research would hurt X's image and scare advertisers away.

"X Corp has brought this case in order to punish CCDH for CCDH publications that criticized X Corp--and perhaps in order to dissuade others who might wish to engage in such criticism," Breyer wrote.

"It is impossible to read the complaint and not conclude that X Corp is far more concerned about CCDH's speech than it is its data collection methods," he added.

X, in a statement, said it plans to appeal.

The decision is a blow to Musk, the world's third-richest person, who has for many years styled himself as a free-speech champion.

But since paying $44 billion for Twitter in October 2022, he has faced wide criticism for firing too many people who policed misinformation, and from civil rights groups for allowing more harmful and abusive posts.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, in a statement said Breyer's decision affirms his group's right "to hold accountable social media companies for decisions they make behind closed doors."

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for the nonprofit, said the decision shows that Musk "cannot bend the rule of law to his will."

Musk and X have also faced many other lawsuits, including claims by former Twitter executives that Musk improperly withheld severance, and by vendors claiming they haven't been paid.

Tesla, the electric vehicle maker that Musk runs, has separately faced several lawsuits claiming it tolerated the harassment of workers. It has denied those claims.

Musk takeover not foreseeable

X accused the center of breaching its 2019 user contract by scraping and cherry-picking data to create false and misleading reports that Musk turned X into a haven for hate speech, extremism and misinformation.

According to X's complaint filed last July, the nonprofit designed its "scare campaign" to drive away advertisers, and caused tens of millions of dollars in damages.

X had argued that the nonprofit was bound by Musk's policy changes, and could have left Twitter if it didn't like them.

Breyer agreed that X's desire to staunch criticism was "entirely reasonable from a business point of view."

But he said the nonprofit could not have foreseen when it signed up with Twitter that Musk would eventually take over and loosen how it moderated user content.

Breyer also dismissed X's claims against the European Climate Foundation, a nonprofit based in The Hague, Netherlands that promotes efforts to mitigate climate change.

X had accused it of conspiring with the Center for Countering Digital Hate to illegally gather data.

Nathaniel Bach, a lawyer for ECF, said that nonprofit was grateful for the dismissal of Musk's "frivolous" lawsuit.

Musk's own speech has often also drawn complaints.

In November 2023, Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on X that said members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user spoke "the actual truth."

Musk has denied being antisemitic and sought to make amends, including in a January visit to the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz in southern Poland.

The case is X Corp v. Center for Countering Digital Hate Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 23-03836.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Elon Musk, X, Twittter, Legal, Hate Speech, CCDH
Google, Apple and Meta to Face First Digital Markets Act Probes in the EU

Related Stories

Elon Musk's X Loses Lawsuit Against Hate Speech Watchdog CCDH
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  2. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Why the iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Competition From Flagship Android Phones
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Design, Specifications Leak Online
  5. Vivo X100s Alleged Google Play Console Listing Suggests Design, More
  6. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  7. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI MayÂ Reach Galaxy S23 Series This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing International Payments via UPI for Indian Users
  2. Nokia 3210 4G, HMD Pulse+, HMD Legend, HMD T21 Tablet, More Tipped to Launch Soon; Colourways Tipped
  3. Fire-Boltt Oracle With 4G LTE SIM Support, 1.96-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp to Get a New Feature to Set All Media Uploads to HD Quality: Report
  5. Vivo X100s Design, Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listing
  6. SWIFT Plans to Launch New Central Bank Digital Currency Platform Within Next Two Years
  7. Elon Musk's X Loses Lawsuit Against Hate Speech Watchdog CCDH
  8. Android 15 Could Raise Minimum Requirement for Apps and Block Outdated Apps: Report
  9. Honor Magic Flip Render Surfaces Online; Shows Large Cover Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  10. Google, Apple and Meta to Face First Digital Markets Act Probes in the EU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »