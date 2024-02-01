Technology News
Threads App Sees Rise in Downloads, Competitor X Falls in Top Downloaded Apps List: Report

Threads had recorded 100 million users within the first five days of its launch.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 15:38 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta's Instagram launched Threads in July 2023

Highlights
  • Instagram was the most downloaded app in December
  • Meta's Facebook and WhatsApp also placed within the top five
  • In December X saw an estimated 8.5 million total downloads
Threads was launched by Meta's Instagram in July 2023. It is a microblogging platform, similar to X (formerly Twitter). Within the first five days of its launch, the application saw 100 million registered users. However, the platform struggled to retain regular users on the text-based app after the initial rush. Since then the company has introduced several new features on the application aiming to enhance user experience. Threads appears to be gaining its footing back in the game as it saw an increase in the number of new downloads, while competitor X took a tumble.

An app intelligence firm Appfigures claimed in an analysis that Threads had 12 million new downloads on Apple's App Store and 16 million on Google Play in December 2023. This resulted in the application ranking at number 4 and number 8, respectively on the Most Downloaded Apps list drawn up by the firm. Combined, Threads ranked at number 6 on the list of new downloads.

Threads currently has an estimated 160 million users, according to an online tracker, which notes that it uses "an approximation method based on a sampling of follower counts" since Meta stopped sharing user count numbers on July 11, 2023.

Threads parent Instagram ranked number 1 on the list with a combined new downloads count of 54 million, surpassing TikTok, which was listed with total new downloads of 47 million. Meta-owned Facebook and WhatsApp also made it to the top 10, with combined new downloads of 39 and 38 million, ranking at number 3 and 4, respectively.

A TechCrunch report shared an extensive version of the list, which showed Elon Musk-owned X with an estimated total new downloads of 8.5 million, resulting in the application climbing down to the 36th position. The drop may not be as alarming as it looks as a PCMag report notes that Twitter was launched in 2006 and already has 540 million users.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Vivo X Fold 3 Series Tipped to Get OmniVision OV50H Main Camera
Android 15 Could Add Auracast Feature to 'Broadcast' Audio to Nearby Devices via Bluetooth LE: Report

