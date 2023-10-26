Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out Audio, Video Calling Feature to Some Users

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is launching an early version of video and audio calling for some users, according to chief technology officer and owner Elon Musk, as the billionaire pushes for X to become an "everything app".

Musk described a post on the platform instructing users on enabling the feature as an "Early version of video & audio calling on X".

The latest functionality comes amid a series of new features and changes to the platform's core experience under Musk, who acquired the social media company nearly a year ago.

Early version of video & audio calling on 𝕏 https://t.co/aFI3VujLMh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2023

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signalled he would turn the platform into a super-app, offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

Teasing the feature in August, Musk had said users would not need a phone number for the features, which will be available on Apple's iOS, Google's Android and personal computers.

Earlier this month, X said it will test a new subscription model under which it will charge $1 (roughly Rs. 83) annual fee for basic features.

The new subscription termed as "Not A Bot" will charge users for likes, reposts or quoting other accounts' posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform.

The purpose of introducing the new subscription model is to combat bots and spammers, X said, adding that the fee will vary from country to country based on the exchange rate.

X said the new method will be first available for users in New Zealand and Philippines.

Within this test, existing users are not affected. But new users who would not wish to subscribe will only be able to view and read posts, watch videos and follow accounts.

