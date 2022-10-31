Technology News
Is Instagram Down? Thousands of Users Face Suspended Accounts, Global Outage

Thousands of Instagram users reported to be facing an issue while trying to logging into their accounts on Monday.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 31 October 2022 20:17 IST
Is Instagram Down? Thousands of Users Face Suspended Accounts, Global Outage

Instagram announced that it is aware of the issue and has been working to resolve the grievances

  • Instagram users have been facing a global outage for more than an hour
  • There have been more than 2,200 reports filed regarding the issue
  • Instagram reportedly reflected server error while accessing the platform

Instagram users have been facing issue on the social media platform on Monday, with many reporting that their account has been suspended without any prior information. According to Downdetector, Instagram users have been facing a global outage, which reportedly started around an hour ago. Instagram, too, acknowledged the issue in a Twitter post on Monday evening. "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," wrote Instagram. 

Thousands of Instagram users reported to be facing an issue while trying to logging into their accounts on Monday. For other users, Instagram reportedly reflected a server error while accessing the social media platform. There have been more than 2,200 reports filed on Downdetector regarding the issue. 

According to many users, their Instagram page displayed a message for suspended account when they logging in. The details mentioned that the accounts were suspended for not adhering to community guidelines. Moreover, users were given a time period of 30 days to degree with the decision and go through another review. 

Meanwhile, Instagram announced through a tweet that it is aware of the issue and has been working to resolve the grievances being faced by a number of users as many posted screenshots of the message displaying "suspended account" on Twitter with #Instagramdown. 

Reportedly, it is a global outage, as users from different parts of the world received the error message. However, the issue was not faced by all Instagram users, as some were able to access the social media without any glitch. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Outage, Global Outage
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Elon Musk Said to Have Assured EU Chief to Abide by Online Content Policing Rules for Twitter

Is Instagram Down? Thousands of Users Face Suspended Accounts, Global Outage
