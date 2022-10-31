Is Instagram Down? Thousands of Users Face Suspended Accounts, Global Outage

Instagram users have been facing issue on the social media platform on Monday, with many reporting that their account has been suspended without any prior information. According to Downdetector, Instagram users have been facing a global outage, which reportedly started around an hour ago. Instagram, too, acknowledged the issue in a Twitter post on Monday evening. "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," wrote Instagram.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Thousands of Instagram users reported to be facing an issue while trying to logging into their accounts on Monday. For other users, Instagram reportedly reflected a server error while accessing the social media platform. There have been more than 2,200 reports filed on Downdetector regarding the issue.

According to many users, their Instagram page displayed a message for suspended account when they logging in. The details mentioned that the accounts were suspended for not adhering to community guidelines. Moreover, users were given a time period of 30 days to degree with the decision and go through another review.

@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it's just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem? #Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/2ORKRtu0z7 — Niushaj_ (@QueenVIP8) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Instagram announced through a tweet that it is aware of the issue and has been working to resolve the grievances being faced by a number of users as many posted screenshots of the message displaying "suspended account" on Twitter with #Instagramdown.

Reportedly, it is a global outage, as users from different parts of the world received the error message. However, the issue was not faced by all Instagram users, as some were able to access the social media without any glitch.

