Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta AI Expanded to the UK and Five Other Countries; to Be Available Within Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta AI Expanded to the UK and Five Other Countries; to Be Available Within Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta also confirmed plans to expand Meta AI to 15 more countries, including Egypt, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia, soon.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2024 12:18 IST
Meta AI Expanded to the UK and Five Other Countries; to Be Available Within Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Meta

The company claimed Meta AI would have 500 million monthly active users by the end of 2024

Highlights
  • The chatbot is now available in the Philippines in the Tagalog language
  • Meta AI was also expanded to Brazil, Bolivia, Guatemala, and Paraguay
  • AI chatbot was also rolled out to Ray-Ban Meta in the UK and Australia
Advertisement

Meta announced the expansion of Meta AI, the company's in-house artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, to six new countries on Wednesday. The UK has been included in the list of countries which are getting access to the AI chatbot now. The social media giant also highlighted that the AI platform will be expanded to 15 more countries soon, taking the number of total supported countries to 43. Apart from introducing Meta AI within its social media apps, the company also added voice-based AI capabilities to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the UK and Australia.

Meta AI Expanded to More Countries

Adding an update to its July post, where Meta AI was first expanded to new regions including India, the social media giant stated that the AI chatbot has been rolled out to six new countries — Brazil, Bolivia, Guatemala, Paraguay, Philippines, and the UK. Additionally, support for the Tagalog language which is spoken in the Philippines was also added. To use the AI assistant, users in these countries can simply update Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp and they should see the new Meta AI icon.

Additionally, the company also added that the chatbot will be expanded to 15 more countries soon including Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Yemen. It is believed that Meta AI will be rolled out to these locales before the end of the ongoing year. The AI will also be updated to support Arabic, Indonesian, Thai, and Vietnamese languages.

The UK and Australia are also getting Meta AI capabilities on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with the current rollout. However, the company has restricted the AI assistant to voice-only features. That means the recently announced computer vision-based features will not be available to users in those countries.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta AI, Meta, AI, Artificial Intelligence, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Find X8 Design and AI Capabilities Leaked Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Meta AI Expanded to the UK and Five Other Countries; to Be Available Within Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Star Health Reportedly Confirms Cyberattack Incident Last Month
  2. OnePlus 13's BOE X2 Display Tipped to Support These Features
  3. Reliance Jio AirFiber Plans 2024: Check out Price, Features, and More
  4. iPhone 16 Series Sales Match Apple's Expectations So Far: Analyst
  5. Asus TUF Gaming A14 Review: Tough Not to Recommend
  6. Threads May Soon Get an Instagram Reels Sharing Option
  7. Oppo Find X8's Design and AI Capabilities Shown Off in Leaked Video
#Latest Stories
  1. DigiLocker for Android Rolls Out UMANG App Integration With More Services on Offer
  2. Meta AI Expanded to the UK and Five Other Countries; to Be Available Within Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
  3. Oppo Find X8 Design and AI Capabilities Leaked Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
  4. Star Health Insurance Reportedly Confirms Being Target of a Cyberattack Last Month, Claims Lost Data
  5. iPhone 16 Series Sales Match Apple’s Expectations, Low Demand for Base Models: Kuo
  6. OnePlus 13 Display Tipped to Offer Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Super Ceramic Glass
  7. US Needs Rescue Service to Help Astronauts in Distress, Experts Urge for Immediate Action
  8. Resident Evil 2 Remake Is Coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac in December
  9. Meta Testing New Feature That Allows You to Post Instagram Reels Directly on Threads
  10. Private Banks in Taiwan Seek to Explore Virtual Asset Custody Business, FSC Shows Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »