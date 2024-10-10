Meta announced the expansion of Meta AI, the company's in-house artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, to six new countries on Wednesday. The UK has been included in the list of countries which are getting access to the AI chatbot now. The social media giant also highlighted that the AI platform will be expanded to 15 more countries soon, taking the number of total supported countries to 43. Apart from introducing Meta AI within its social media apps, the company also added voice-based AI capabilities to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the UK and Australia.

Meta AI Expanded to More Countries

Adding an update to its July post, where Meta AI was first expanded to new regions including India, the social media giant stated that the AI chatbot has been rolled out to six new countries — Brazil, Bolivia, Guatemala, Paraguay, Philippines, and the UK. Additionally, support for the Tagalog language which is spoken in the Philippines was also added. To use the AI assistant, users in these countries can simply update Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp and they should see the new Meta AI icon.

Additionally, the company also added that the chatbot will be expanded to 15 more countries soon including Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Yemen. It is believed that Meta AI will be rolled out to these locales before the end of the ongoing year. The AI will also be updated to support Arabic, Indonesian, Thai, and Vietnamese languages.

The UK and Australia are also getting Meta AI capabilities on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with the current rollout. However, the company has restricted the AI assistant to voice-only features. That means the recently announced computer vision-based features will not be available to users in those countries.