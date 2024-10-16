Technology News
October Pixel Drop Brings New Features and Updates to Pixel Phones, Tablet and Watch

Users can now converse with Gemini Live on all Pixel Buds models

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2024 17:05 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Night Sight for Instagram will let Pixel users shoot low-light images right from the Instagram app

Highlights
  • The new Pixel Drop brings updates for Pixel phones, watches and tablets
  • October Pixel Drop and Android 15 roll out begins today
  • Some new features are only reserved for the Pixel 9 series
Pixel device owners will definitely be busy discovering several new features thanks to the release of Android 15. However, Google's latest October Pixel Drop brings even more features to new and recent devices. As usual, this quarterly update applies to several devices ranging from the Pixel 6 to latest Pixel 9 Pro Fold along with Google's ecosystem products like the Pixel Watch and Buds series TWS earphones as well. It's wise to keep in mind that while Google has added several features for older devices across the Pixel range, features like Gemini Live are only available on select devices, languages and countries.

Google's October Pixel Drop) begins rollout today in a phased manner. If you don't see it yet, don't panic, it should show up soon.

Gemini Updates

For starters, Gemini Live is now more accessible if you own a pair of Pixel Buds. Google Pixel Buds Pro or A-series owners can now simply say “Hey Google, let's talk” to start a conversation with the AI assistant via their earphones, which was recently made available for all Pixel users, free of charge. The regular Gemini assistant now also works with the Pixel Screenshots app letting you find things in your screenshots at the press of a button.

Updates for Pixel Phones

The Audio Magic Eraser tool that debuted with the Pixel 8 Pro last year and arrived in an “improved” form with the Pixel 9 series is now rolling out to Pixel 8 series smartphones. Pixel 9 series owners (except for the 9 Pro Fold of course) will now see improved photography and video recording with richer and more accurate colours.

Google claims to have added some major improvements to Astrophotography in Night Sight mode and it's available for users from the Pixel 6 onwards. Night Sight also makes its way to Instagram letting Pixel owners snap Night Sight captures directly from the Instagram app.

The Temperature app available on the Pixel 8 Pro, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL models will now let you use the viewfinder as a guide to see what exactly you are pointing it at. Google also added themed recommendations for widgets in the form of widget categories (Social, Entertainment and more).

Updates for Pixel Watch and Tablets

All Pixel Watch owners can now set a new individual contact tile with quick actions to call, message or open a contact. Users can also send or react with emojis (for the Gmail app) directly from their Pixel Watch. Google's Loss of Pulse Detection feature, which is available only on the Pixel Watch 3, is now available for users in Belgium, Italy and Spain.

It's now easier to seamlessly transfer media (instead of using the cast icon) from Pixel Tablet or a Pixel 9 Pro Fold to a Pixel phone. A new feature will be arriving in the coming weeks, but it basically lets users cast media from one device to another by simply bringing a Pixel phone closer to a Pixel tablet. Pixel tablet users will also be happy to know that notifications will sync across their Pixel phone and tablet meaning that they simply need to dismiss a notification on one device and not two devices separately.

