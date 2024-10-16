Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram’s Threads Rolls Out Activity Status Indicator for Real Time Engagement With Others

Instagram’s Threads Rolls Out Activity Status Indicator for Real-Time Engagement With Others

The feature is turned on by default on Threads and users will be able to see the online status of others.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2024 11:54 IST
Instagram’s Threads Rolls Out Activity Status Indicator for Real-Time Engagement With Others

Photo Credit: Threads

Activity Status feature on Threads shows a green dot next to the user profile

Highlights
  • Threads users can now see if others are online via Activity Status
  • The feature is turned on by default but can be turned off
  • Users can also choose to display their status indicator to select others
Advertisement

Threads — Instagram's microblogging platform and a competitor to X (formerly Twitter) — is rolling out a new feature that lets users see if others are online. Similar functionality is already present on Meta's other social media apps such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, and Threads is the latest in line to add it. Like its availability on other apps, only users who have turned on this feature will be able to see the activity status of other users.

Activity Status Indicator on Threads

In a post on Threads, platform head Adam Mosseri shared the rollout of this feature on the microblogging platform. The official says it has been introduced as a “way to find others to engage with” in real-time. It was suggested that the activity indicator feature could help in engaging in conversations by knowing when others are online.

The feature is turned on by default on Threads and users will be able to see the online status of others. Furthermore, it is not linked to the existing activity status indicator on Instagram, as per Threads. Both features work independently of each other; turning it off on Instagram won't do the same on Threads, and vice versa.

Once enabled, a green dot will appear next to the user's profile picture, signalling that they are online. To turn it on:

  1. Head over to the profile section on Threads
  2. Select the hamburger icon from the top-right corner of the screen
  3. Tap on Privacy and the Online Status option
  4. Choose between the following options: Anyone, Followers, Followers you follow back, and No one

The feature can be turned off by following the aforementioned steps and selecting the last option. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify its availability on Threads for iOS.

While Threads may have introduced this feature to benefit users, the comment section below Mosseri's post was filled with requests for other features. Some of the most frequently requested features included a chronological feed, breaking events in real-time, and the ability to send direct messages (DMs) to other users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Threads app, Threads activity status, Instagram
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Y300 Plus With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
YouTube Update Brings Sleep Timer, Resizable Miniplayer And More Features

Related Stories

Instagram’s Threads Rolls Out Activity Status Indicator for Real-Time Engagement With Others
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Mini (2024) With A17 Pro Chip Launched in India at This Price
  2. JioBharat V3, V4 4G Feature Phones With Unlimited Calling Launched in India
  3. Google Announces Android 15 Rollout for Pixel Phones
  4. Vivo Y300 Plus With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Will Launch on This Date
  6. Huawei Watch GT 5 With Up to Two-Week Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PC System Requirements, Pre-Load Time Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Instagram’s Threads Rolls Out Activity Status Indicator for Real-Time Engagement With Others
  3. Vivo Y300 Plus With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. YouTube Update Brings Sleep Timer, Resizable Miniplayer And More Features
  5. Instagram Rolls Out Customisable Profile Card Feature for Easy Sharing via QR Codes
  6. Android 15 Rolling Out to Pixel Phones; Brings Theft Detection Lock, Private Space and More
  7. iPad Mini (2024) With A17 Pro Chip, Support for Apple Intelligence Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Supposed Renders Show Triple Rear Camera Unit, Flat Frame
  9. Bandai Namco Begins to Cut Workforce After Cancelling Games
  10. What is Blockchain Gamification and How it Impacts Branding: Explained
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »