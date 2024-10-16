Technology News
English Edition
  Instagram Rolls Out Customisable Profile Card Feature for Easy Sharing via QR Codes

Instagram Rolls Out Customisable Profile Card Feature for Easy Sharing via QR Codes

Instagram says profile cards can be a quick way for creators to share their profiles with brands for easy collaboration

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2024 09:50 IST
Instagram Rolls Out Customisable Profile Card Feature for Easy Sharing via QR Codes

Photo Credit: Instagram

Users can add bio, links, music and more information on Instagram's profile cards

Highlights
  • Users can create a shareable profile card on Instagram with a QR link
  • It can be shared on Instagram stories and other social media platforms
  • Information like interests or favourite music can also be added
Instagram has announced a new feature for creators that makes it easier and more fun for them to share their profiles with others. They can now create a two-sided digital card on the Meta-owned social media platform which matches their style courtesy of multiple customisable options, depending on their preference. Notably, this development comes after Meta introduced a song on profile feature that lets users further customise their profile by allowing them to add a song that matches their current mood or personality on their profile.

Profile Cards on Instagram

As per Instagram, the new Profile Card gives users an option to create a more personalised and animated digital card which can be shared with others. In addition to the QR code linking the profile, it also includes options to add bio information, links to pages, music that describes the personality and other elements. They can also change the background colour, add a selfie or add a custom emoji as the page background.

While one side of the card is shareable, the other side has a QR code, which can be scanned by others to visit the profile. The company says it can be a quick way for creators to share their profiles with brands for easy collaboration. Although the ability to share profile cards has been available on Instagram for a few years now, it was only limited to just QR codes. However, users can now share their interests or favourite music.

To share the profile cards, users need to navigate to the profile section of Instagram and tap on the Share Profile option. They can further tweak the profile card by selecting the edit icon and adding the desired information. In addition to sharing on stories, Instagram's profile cards can also be shared on other platforms.

Instagram, Instagram Update, Instagram profile
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Android 15 Rolling Out to Pixel Phones; Brings Theft Detection Lock, Private Space and More

