Instagram has announced a new feature for creators that makes it easier and more fun for them to share their profiles with others. They can now create a two-sided digital card on the Meta-owned social media platform which matches their style courtesy of multiple customisable options, depending on their preference. Notably, this development comes after Meta introduced a song on profile feature that lets users further customise their profile by allowing them to add a song that matches their current mood or personality on their profile.

Profile Cards on Instagram

As per Instagram, the new Profile Card gives users an option to create a more personalised and animated digital card which can be shared with others. In addition to the QR code linking the profile, it also includes options to add bio information, links to pages, music that describes the personality and other elements. They can also change the background colour, add a selfie or add a custom emoji as the page background.

While one side of the card is shareable, the other side has a QR code, which can be scanned by others to visit the profile. The company says it can be a quick way for creators to share their profiles with brands for easy collaboration. Although the ability to share profile cards has been available on Instagram for a few years now, it was only limited to just QR codes. However, users can now share their interests or favourite music.

To share the profile cards, users need to navigate to the profile section of Instagram and tap on the Share Profile option. They can further tweak the profile card by selecting the edit icon and adding the desired information. In addition to sharing on stories, Instagram's profile cards can also be shared on other platforms.