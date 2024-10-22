Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Testing Facial Recognition to Spot Scam Ads That Use Celebrity Images, Faster Identity Verification

Meta Testing Facial Recognition to Spot Scam Ads That Use Celebrity Images, Faster Identity Verification

Meta said it will use facial recognition on suspected scam ads to verify if the celebrity images are genuine or fraudulent.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 14:33 IST
Meta Testing Facial Recognition to Spot Scam Ads That Use Celebrity Images, Faster Identity Verification

Photo Credit: Meta

This test is being run on both Facebook and Instagram

Highlights
  • Meta is testing video selfies as a way for users to verify their identity
  • This will be used to make the account recovery process easier
  • Facial recognition will also be used to detect fake celebrity accounts
Advertisement

Meta announced that it's testing facial recognition technology to detect scam ads and assist users in faster account recovery on Monday. The social media giant is specifically targeting “celeb-bait” ad scams, where scammers use images of celebrities and public figures to lure users into interacting with the ad and clicking malicious links. Additionally, the Menlo Park-based tech giant is also testing using video selfies to let users quickly regain access to their compromised accounts. The company said it aims to proactively remove harmful content from its platforms to create a safer experience for users.

Meta Testing Facial Recognition Technology

In a newsroom post, the social media giant detailed its approach to using facial recognition technology. Meta is currently working on using the technology in two ways — detecting “celeb-bait” ad scams and identity verification for quicker account recovery.

Highlighting the issue of “celeb-bait” ad scams on Facebook and Instagram, the company said that scammers often use images of public figures to make users interact with ads. Users are asked to click on fraudulent links, and because of the trust factor of the celebrity, some fall for scams.

So far, Meta has used the native ad review system to detect fake ads from legitimate ones. This system is based on machine learning and reviews millions of ads that run on its platforms. The automated system analyses the text, images, and videos featured in the ad. Now, to further bolster the system, the social media giant is testing facial recognition.

The company is currently using facial recognition on a limited scale to “compare faces in an ad to the public figure's Facebook and Instagram profile pictures.” In case a match is confirmed and it is determined that the ad is a scam, Meta said it will automatically block it. The technology is also being used to detect and block accounts that impersonate a public figure.

Currently, Meta is in early stages of testing and is using a small group of celebrities and public figures to check and improve the speed and efficacy of detection. “In the coming weeks, we'll start showing in-app notifications to a larger group of public figures who've been impacted by celeb-bait letting them know we're enrolling them in this protection,” the company added. Public figures who enrol in this protection will be allowed to opt out via Account Centre.

Facial Recognition in Account Recovery

Meta is also testing the use of facial recognition to help users regain access to compromised accounts. Many times, Meta's automated systems can flag an account incorrectly and lock it. This could be due to suspicious activity or if a hacker attempted to break into the user's account. Alternatively, proving identity is also necessary if users forget their account passwords. In such cases, users so far were asked to verify their identity by submitting a government identity card.

Now, the social media giant is testing the use of video selfies to quickly let users regain access to their accounts. Users will have to upload a video selfie, and by running facial recognition technology, the company will compare the data to the profile pictures on the account they are trying to access.

In both use cases, Meta claims that it will not store any facial data generated after the comparison is made, regardless if there is a match or not. Additionally, in video selfies, the company stated that the video data will be encrypted and “will never be visible on their profile, to friends or to other people on Facebook or Instagram.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Facial Recognition, Ad Scams, Instagram, Facebook, Account Recovery
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honeywell Partners with Google to Integrate Data with Generative AI
Honor Magic 7 Series Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Autopilot AI Teased at Snapdragon Summit

Related Stories

Meta Testing Facial Recognition to Spot Scam Ads That Use Celebrity Images, Faster Identity Verification
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  3. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Chipset for Mobile Device
  4. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  5. Redmi A4 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  7. HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 With Lunar Lake CPUs Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  9. Honor Magic 7 Series to Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel, 10,000mAh Capacity Launched in India
  2. Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report
  3. Meta Testing Facial Recognition to Spot Scam Ads That Use Celebrity Images, Faster Identity Verification
  4. Asus ROG Phone 9 Set to Launch on November 19 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
  5. ChatGPT First-Person Bias and Stereotypes Tested in a New OpenAI Study
  6. Honor Magic 7 Series Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Autopilot AI Teased at Snapdragon Summit
  7. Honeywell Partners with Google to Integrate Data with Generative AI
  8. Naughty Dog's Next Game Will Reportedly Focus on 'Player Freedom'
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch Set for November; to Be the First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  10. 'Blade Runner 2049' Producer Sues Tesla, Warner Bros Over AI Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »