Honor Pad X9 has already launched in the global market and is set to make its debut in India soon. Amazon India has unveiled the launch of the tablet in the country. Meanwhile, the tablet has also been listed on Honor's India website. However, the exact launch date and sale date are yet to be announced. The latest offering from the Honor is listed to offer a 11.5-inch IPS LCD display. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 685 4G SoC and house a 7,250mAh battery.

The Honor Pad X9 has been listed on the Honor India website and is teased to be made available in a sole Space Gray colour option. The tablet will debut in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm a banner for the Honor Pad X9 on Amazon India.

Honor Pad X9 specifications, features

As per the listing on the Honor India website, the Honor Pad X9 is equipped with a 11.5-inch 2K (1,200 x 2,000 pixels) HD LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 100 percent RGB colour gamut. Honor's upcoming tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 685 4G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The tablet also comes with support for expandable RAM technology up to 3GB allowing users to borrow unused storage and convert it into virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the Honor Pad X9 is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera. There's also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet is equipped with six speakers that is claimed to offer a better audio experience than the predecessor.

The Honor Pad X9 offers Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity options, along with a USB Type-C port. It is listed to pack a 7,250mAh battery, however, the charging speed is yet to be revealed. Additionally, the tablet measures 267.3 x167.4 x 6.9 mm and weighs 499g.

