Photo Credit: Honor
Honor Pad X9 was launched in India on Saturday. The tablet succeeds the Honor Pad X8, which was released in September 2022 with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display and a 5,100mAh battery. The newly-launched Pad X9 has arrived with significant improvements and upgrades over its predecessor. Notably, the new tablet comes with a larger and better display and a bigger battery. The company also confirmed the price and sale date of the device in the country.
The lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the tablet is priced in India at Rs. 14,499. This Honor Pad X9 was introduced in a Space Grey colour option. It is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in the country on August 2 through Amazon. A Rs. 500 discount and a free Honor Flip cover for the tablet will be offered to customers who pre-book the device.
Sporting an 11.5-inch display, the Honor Pad X9 comes with a resolution of 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels), a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 400 nits. Out-of-the-box, the tablet runs on Android 13-based MagicUI 7.1 which allows the users to explore multi-window, multi-screen collaboration, and three-finger swipe features. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.
In the camera department, the Honor Pad X9 carries a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor and another 5-megapixel front camera sensor. The tablet packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast-charging support, which claims to offer a battery life of up to 13 hours on a single charge.
The device supports six Cinematic Surround Speakers with Hi-Res audio. It also supports WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1 and USB Type-C port connectivity. Weighing 499 grams, the tablet body measures 267.3mm x 167.4mm x 6.9mm in size.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement