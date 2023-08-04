Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale is finally live for all shoppers in India. Millions of products by sellers across different categories such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, wearables, audio devices, consumer electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion and more are listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. The e-commerce marketplace is providing up to 50 percent discount on tablets. Popular tablets like Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 are available at discounted prices during the sale. Amazon is providing additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts for buyers. SBI credit cards holders can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions.

Here are some of the best deals on tablets you can get during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale.

Xiaomi Pad 6

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Xiaomi Pad 6 is available at a starting price of Rs. 27,749 (including SBI credit card offers), down from the original launch price of Rs. 28,999. In addition to the discount, customers can avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 27,300 on specific tablet models. This Android tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 11-inch IPS LCD display and is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,749 (MPR Rs. 28,999)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

If you are planning to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, then this might be a great time to do so. The Android tablet is available for Rs. 14,999 during the ongoing sale, down from the retail price of Rs. 23,999. The EMI options start at Rs. 720, while exchange discounts are capped at Rs. 14,200. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor. It packs a massive 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It has quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MPR Rs. 23,999)

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 19,999. Besides the SBI card offer, an exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,900. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash and autofocus. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera. It gets quad speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos and is powered by a 7,700mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MPR Rs. 39,000)

Honor Pad X9

The Honor Pad X9 is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Customers can grab the tablet for Rs. 14,999 with an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 using an SBI credit card. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 16,100. EMI options start at Rs. 816. The Honor Pad X9 features an 11.5-inch display with a resolution of 2K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast-charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MPR Rs. 25,999)

Lenovo Tab M10 5G

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G can be grabbed for Rs. 25,999 in the going Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale. SBI credit card users can avail Rs. 1,500 discount. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to 24,600 as well. The Lenovo Tab M10 5G is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It sports a 10.61-inch LCD display with up to 400 nits of brightness and houses a 7,700mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MPR Rs. 47,000)

