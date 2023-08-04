Technology News

Xiaomi Pad 6, Galaxy Tab A8 Discounted During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale

Amazon is currently offering up to 50 percent discount on Android tablets.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 August 2023 18:46 IST
Xiaomi Pad 6, Galaxy Tab A8 Discounted During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale

Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 19,999
  • SBI credit card users can save up to 10 percent on credit or EMI purchase
  • Amazon is offering exchange options during the sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale is finally live for all shoppers in India. Millions of products by sellers across different categories such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, wearables, audio devices, consumer electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion and more are listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. The e-commerce marketplace is providing up to 50 percent discount on tablets. Popular tablets like Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 are available at discounted prices during the sale. Amazon is providing additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts for buyers. SBI credit cards holders can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions. 

Here are some of the best deals on tablets you can get during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale.

Xiaomi Pad 6

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Xiaomi Pad 6 is available at a starting price of Rs. 27,749 (including SBI credit card offers), down from the original launch price of Rs. 28,999. In addition to the discount, customers can avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 27,300 on specific tablet models. This Android tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 11-inch IPS LCD display and is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,749 (MPR Rs. 28,999)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

If you are planning to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, then this might be a great time to do so. The Android tablet is available for Rs. 14,999 during the ongoing sale, down from the retail price of Rs. 23,999. The EMI options start at Rs. 720, while exchange discounts are capped at Rs. 14,200. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor. It packs a massive 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It has quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MPR Rs. 23,999)

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 19,999. Besides the SBI card offer, an exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,900. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash and autofocus. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera. It gets quad speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos and is powered by a 7,700mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MPR Rs. 39,000)

Honor Pad X9

The Honor Pad X9 is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Customers can grab the tablet for Rs. 14,999 with an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 using an SBI credit card. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 16,100. EMI options start at Rs. 816. The Honor Pad X9 features an 11.5-inch display with a resolution of 2K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast-charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MPR Rs. 25,999)

Lenovo Tab M10 5G

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G can be grabbed for Rs. 25,999 in the going Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale. SBI credit card users can avail Rs. 1,500 discount. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to 24,600 as well. The Lenovo Tab M10 5G is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It sports a 10.61-inch LCD display with up to 400 nits of brightness and houses a 7,700mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MPR Rs. 47,000)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Tab M10 5G

Lenovo Tab M10 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.61-inch
Processor Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7700mAh
Honor Pad X9

Honor Pad X9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.50-inch
Processor Snapdragon 685 4G Mobile Platform
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7250mAh
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023, Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale, Amazon, Xiaomi Pad 6, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, Lenovo Tab M10 5G, Honor Pad X9, Offer sale, discount sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Parent Alphabet Slashes Nearly 90 Percent Stake in Robinhood Markets
Chandrayaan-3 Has Covered About Two-Thirds of Distance to the Moon: ISRO

Related Stories

Xiaomi Pad 6, Galaxy Tab A8 Discounted During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
  2. Kohrra to The Witcher Season 3: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top Offers on Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: These Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Get Discounts
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs. 15,000
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G AnTuTu Score Leaked Online, Might Run on This New Chipset
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G to Launch in India With This SoC; Design, Price Leaked
  9. Apple, Samsung, HP Halt India Laptop Imports After Sudden Curbs
  10. India's Import Ban on Laptops, PC to Boost Domestic Manufacturing: MoS IT
#Latest Stories
  1. X to Now Let Users Stream Live Videos, Elon Musk Announces New Feature
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Has Covered About Two-Thirds of Distance to the Moon: ISRO
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Slashes Nearly 90 Percent Stake in Robinhood Markets
  4. Apple, Samsung, HP Halt India Laptop Imports After Sudden Curbs
  5. What is the Controversial Worldcoin Project All About and Why are Nations Concerned: Details
  6. India's Import Ban on Laptops, Tablets, PC to Boost Domestic Manufacturing, Says MoS IT
  7. India Saw Massive Surge in Ransomware, IoT Cyber Attacks in H1 2023: Report
  8. Huawei's Smartphone Business Recovering, Says Head of Consumer Business
  9. Bharat Web3 Association Notes India’s Interest in DeFi as Country Posts G20 Presidency Note on Crypto
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.