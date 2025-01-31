Technology News
Honor Pad X9a Allegedly Spotted on TDRA Website, Launch Could Be Imminent

Honor Pad X9a was reportedly spotted on the TDRA website with model number ELN2-W29.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 11:30 IST
Honor Pad X9a Allegedly Spotted on TDRA Website, Launch Could Be Imminent

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad X8a is offered in a Space Grey shade.

  • The variant passed through the TDRA's process was Wi-Fi-only variant
  • Honor is likely to bring the Pad X9a with upgrades over the Honor Pad X8a
  • The alleged listing shows that its launch could be imminent
Honor unveiled its Honor Pad X8a tablet with Snapdragon 680 SoC and 8,300mAh battery in India in September last year. The Chinese tech brand appears to be gearing up to release the Honor Pad X9a as a successor to last year's model. While details for the Honor Pad X9a are yet to be revealed formally, the tablet has purportedly been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website. The listing indicates the Wi-Fi-only variant of the tablet and suggests that a launch could be imminent.

The unannounced Honor Pad X9a is said to have appeared (via GizmoChina) on the TDRA website with model number ELN2-W29. The Wi-Fi-only variant of the tablet reportedly passed through the certification platform. Besides the name and model number, the listing doesn't include any other details about the upcoming Honor tablet.

Honor is likely to bring the Pad X9a with upgrades over the Honor Pad X8a. The latter arrived in India in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is offered in a Space Grey shade.

Honor Pad X8a Specifications

The Honor Pad X8a runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 and has an 11-inch full-HD (1,200x1,920 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 4,000 nits of peak brightness level. The screen has low blue light certification and flicker-free certifications from TÜV Rheinland. It runs on a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It carries a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It includes a quad-speaker unit backed by Hi-Res Audio certifications.

Honor has packed an 8,300mAh battery in the Honor Pad X8a. It supports split screen feature and offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG and more.

Honor Pad X8a

Honor Pad X8a

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8300mAh
Further reading: Honor Pad X8a, Honor Pad X9a, TDRA, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Honor Pad X9a Allegedly Spotted on TDRA Website, Launch Could Be Imminent
