Honor Pad V9 was launched in China on Monday alongside the Honor GT handset. The tablet comes with an 11.5-inch 2.8K LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition chipset and a 10,100mAh battery. It ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and carries an eight-speaker system with spatial audio support. It is available in standard and Soft Light versions and has support for Honor's Magic Pencil 3 and Pad V9 Smart Bluetooth keyboard. The tablet succeeds the Honor Pad V8, which was unveiled in China in April 2023.

Honor Pad V9 Price, Availability, Colour Options

The pricing for Honor Pad V9 in China starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,800). These can be purchased at introductory prices of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,600), respectively, for a limited time.

The 12GB RAM variants of the Honor Pad V9 are listed at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,600) for the 256GB and 512GB versions, respectively. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options of the Honor Pad V9 Soft Light Version are marked at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,500), respectively.

Honor's Magic Pencil 3, compatible with the tablet, can be bought at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800), while the Pad V9 Smart Bluetooth Keyboard costs CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,200).

The Honor Pad V9 and its accessories can be purchased via the Honor China e-store. The tablet is currently available for pre-orders and will go on sale in the country starting December 24. It is offered in three colour options — Cangshan Grey, Luyan Purple, and Yulong Snow (translated from Chinese).

Honor Pad V9 Specifications, Features

The Honor Pad V9 sports an 11.5-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 1,840 pixels) IMAX Enhanced LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 291ppi pixel density, 500nits peak brightness level, DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR Vivid support. The display comes with flicker-free, reflection-free and low blue light TÜV Rheinland certifications.

Honor packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition chipset in the Pad V9 tablet. It supports up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with several AI-backed features which are said to help users with notetaking and multitasking. It has an AI assistant called YOYO.

In the camera department, the Honor Pad V9 holds a 13-megapixel main rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor. The tablet packs an eight-speaker unit with Hi-Res Audio certifications as well as support for DTS:X and spatial audio.

The Honor Pad V9 houses a 10,100mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. The tablet measures 259.1 x 176.1 x 6.1mm in size and weighs 475g.

