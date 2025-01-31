Technology News
Samsung to Bring Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Motion Photo, Other Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models: Report

The features include Motion Photo which is Samsung's equivalent of Apple's Live Photos.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 10:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets new camera features with One UI 7

Highlights
  • One UI 7.1 update may bring new camera features to older Galaxy models
  • 10-bit HDR video with HLG support is reported to be introduced
  • Users may get access to AI-based custom filters and 10 new vintage styles
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched as the top-of-the-line offering in the company's flagship phone lineup earlier this month and it comes with hardware upgrades, especially in terms of the camera. However, some of the new camera-centric features, such as Motion Photo and 10-bit HDR video, might also trickle down to older Galaxy models, according to a report. These are expected to arrive on the company's older devices with a One UI update.

New Camera Features on Older Galaxy Smartphones

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung's One UI 7.1 update could introduce the aforementioned and more features of the Galaxy S25 Ultra on older models. This may include the 10 new filters including six film-style filters with a vintage aesthetic. Some of them are Soft, Sharp, Intense, Subtle, Warm, and Dark. Older Galaxy users will reportedly also be able to customise these filters with colour temperature, contrast, and saturation. There are AI-based custom filters too which are tailored to match the environments in photos.

Samsung is also reported to introduce LOG format for video recording, keeping up with Apple. It may support video recording up to 8L 30fps, enabling the use of 3D LUT applications for accurate colour grading. The Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces 10-bit HDR video which is expected to be soon available on older Galaxy devices. It is said to have options for both compatibility and detailed visuals with Hybrid Log Gamma and HDR10+, respectively.

The phones are also reported to support virtual aperture control, offering professional-grade depth-of-field adjustments from F1.4 to F16. The company offers in-built 2048 and 4096 digital ND filters on the Galaxy S25 Ultra which could also make their way to older Galaxy models.

Similar to Apple's Live Photos, Samsung introduced Motion Photo which not only captures the moment, but also 1.5-second snippets of before and after hitting the shutter. Meanwhile, the new Single Take with Time Machine tool captures 5 seconds of footage before the recording starts and also enables users to capture 12-megapixel still photos while recording footage. These features are reported to be rolled out to older Galaxy devices too.

