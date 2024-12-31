Honor Pad X9 Pro has been launched in China with an 11.5-inch 2K LCD screen and an 8,300mAh battery with fast charging support. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 685 chipset from Qualcomm. It has a metal body and runs on Android 15 with MagicOS 9.0 skin on top. It is equipped with Honor's in-house smart assistant YOYO and gets an AI-backed note-taking feature as well. The tablet joins the base Honor Pad X9 model, which was unveiled in 2023.

Honor Pad X9 Pro Price, Availability

Honor Pad X9 Pro price in China starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the 6GB + 128GB option. The 8GB RAM versions paired with 128GB and 256GB storage variants are listed at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,600), respectively. The tablet is currently available for pre-orders in the country via the Honor China e-store. It will go on sale starting January 10, 2025.

The tablet is offered in three colour options — Cangshan Grey, Jade Dragon Snow, and Sky Blue (translated from Chinese).

Honor Pad X9 Pro Specifications, Features

The Honor Pad X9 Pro sports an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness level as well as TÜV Rheinland flicker-free and low blue light certifications. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

In the camera department, the Honor Pad X9 Pro has an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The tablet is equipped with a quad-speaker unit, AI-backed note-taking features, and parental control tools. It supports multi-screen collaboration, enabling users to share the displays of paired smartphones on the tablet.

The Honor Pad X9 Pro houses an 8,300mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet carries a metal body, measures 267.3 x 167.4 x 6.77mm and weighs 457g.