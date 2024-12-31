Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5 Inch 2K LCD Screen, 8,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K LCD Screen, 8,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Pad X9 Pro ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 16:04 IST
Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K LCD Screen, 8,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad X9 Pro comes in Cangshan Grey, Jade Dragon Snow, and Sky Blue shades

Highlights
  • Honor Pad X9 Pro has an 8-megapixel main camera
  • The tablet has a quad speaker unit
  • The Honor Pad X9 Pro supports 35W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Honor Pad X9 Pro has been launched in China with an 11.5-inch 2K LCD screen and an 8,300mAh battery with fast charging support. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 685 chipset from Qualcomm. It has a metal body and runs on Android 15 with MagicOS 9.0 skin on top. It is equipped with Honor's in-house smart assistant YOYO and gets an AI-backed note-taking feature as well. The tablet joins the base Honor Pad X9 model, which was unveiled in 2023.

Honor Pad X9 Pro Price, Availability

Honor Pad X9 Pro price in China starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the 6GB + 128GB option. The 8GB RAM versions paired with 128GB and 256GB storage variants are listed at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,600), respectively. The tablet is currently available for pre-orders in the country via the Honor China e-store. It will go on sale starting January 10, 2025. 

The tablet is offered in three colour options — Cangshan Grey, Jade Dragon Snow, and Sky Blue (translated from Chinese).

Honor Pad X9 Pro Specifications, Features

The Honor Pad X9 Pro sports an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness level as well as TÜV Rheinland flicker-free and low blue light certifications. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

In the camera department, the Honor Pad X9 Pro has an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The tablet is equipped with a quad-speaker unit, AI-backed note-taking features, and parental control tools. It supports multi-screen collaboration, enabling users to share the displays of paired smartphones on the tablet.

The Honor Pad X9 Pro houses an 8,300mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet carries a metal body, measures 267.3 x 167.4 x 6.77mm and weighs 457g.

Honor Pad X9 Pro

Honor Pad X9 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.50-inch
Processor Snapdragon 685
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8300mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Pad X9 Pro, Honor Pad X9 Pro price, Honor Pad X9 Pro launch, Honor Pad X9 Pro specifications, Honor Pad X9 Pro features, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Huawei Enjoy 70X Launch Date Announced, Spotted on China Telecom Website With Price, Specifications
Dubai-Based Bybit Faces Regulatory Action in Malaysia Over Alleged Unlicensed Operations
Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K LCD Screen, 8,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  2. Best Gaming Laptops of 2024
  3. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  4. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro Chipset Confirmed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Come With Car Crash Detection Capability
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions
  7. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
  8. Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Release on This Date
  9. Vivo Y200+ With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC
  2. OnePlus Watch 3 Could Offer ECG, 60-Second Checkup Features via OHealth App
  3. RBI Shares Observations Around Tokenisation, Crypto in Financial Stability Report 2024
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit With 200-Megapixel Sensor
  5. OnePlus Watch 3 Pro, Oppo Watch X2 Series Monikers Surface Online
  6. Vivo Said to Launch Mixed Reality Headset in 2025 to Compete With Apple Vision Pro
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted in GSMA Database
  8. ISRO Successfully Launches Two SpaDeX Satellites, Completes Space Docking Test Flight
  9. Redmi Turbo 4 Battery, Build Details Revealed Ahead of January 2 Launch
  10. AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »