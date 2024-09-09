Technology News
Honor Pad X8a With 11-Inch Full-HD Screen, 8,300mAh Battery Unveiled in India; Pre-Orders Now Live

Honor Pad X8a is powered by a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 16:39 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad X8a is offered in a singular Space Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Honor Pad X8a supports split-screen mode for multitasking
  • The quad-speaker system comes with Hi-Res Audio certifications
  • The Honor Pad X8a has a metal unibody design
Honor Pad X8a tablet has been unveiled and is currently available for pre-orders in India. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and is backed by an 8,300mAh battery. The tablet is equipped with an 11-inch full-HD TÜV Rheinland certified display, Hi-Res Audio-backed quad-speaker unit, a rear camera, and a selfie shooter. It is available in India in a single colourway and one RAM and storage configuration as well. The Honor Pad X8a runs on MagicOS 8.0 out-of-the-box.

Honor Pad X8a Price in India

Honor Pad X8a price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option. The tablet is available for pre-order in the country via the Explore Honor website. It is offered in a Space Grey shade.  

Although the shipping date is not explicitly mentioned anywhere, upon checking with certain national pin codes, the Honor Pad X8a is said to be delivered by September 12. 

Honor Pad X8a Specifications, Features

The Honor Pad X8a sports an 11-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits of peak brightness level, and dynamic dimming features. The display supports e-book mode and comes with low blue light and flicker-free TÜV Rheinland certifications.

Powered by a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset, the Honor Pad X8a supports 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

In the camera department, the Honor Pad X8a carries a 5-megapixel rear sensor alongside a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a quad-speaker unit backed by Hi-Res Audio certifications. The tablet supports a split screen feature to help with multitasking as well.

Honor has packed an 8,300mAh battery in the Honor Pad X8a. Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, and USB Type-C port. The tablet has a metal unibody design, measures 256.97 x 168.46 x 7.25mm in size, and weighs 495g.

Further reading: Honor Pad X8a , Honor Pad X8a India launch, Honor Pad X8a Price in India, Honor Pad X8a specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
