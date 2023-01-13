Lenovo Tab P11 5G has been launched in India on Friday. This is the first premium 5G tablet from the company which supports sub-6GHz 5G networks. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. This Lenovo tablet sports an 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness. As per the company, its 7,700mAh can provide up to 12 hours of non-stop video streaming support. It gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G price in India, availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is available to purchase in India via Amazon. Its 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999, whereas the 256GB storage model costs Rs. 34,999. This tablet comes in a single Storm Grey colour option.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G specifications, features

This Lenovo tablet sports an 11-inch 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) IPS fingerprint-resistant display with 400 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 750G with an Adreno 619 GPU. There is also up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear sensor. It is equipped with a dual-array microphone setup and four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos. There is a 7,700mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of video streaming support. In addition, it can be fully charged in 3 hours, according to the company.

This tablet has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The Lenovo Tab P11 5G measures 258.4x7.9x163mm and weighs about 520g. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The tablet is also compatible with sub-6GHz 5G networks and offers voice calling support.

