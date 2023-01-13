Technology News
Lenovo Tab P11 5G With 11-Inch 2K IPS Display, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: All Details

Lenovo Tab P11 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2023 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11 5G features quad JBL speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab P11 5G gets 8-megapixel front, 13-megapixel rear cameras
  • It packs up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage
  • The Lenovo Tab P11 5G packs a 7,700mAh battery, 3-hour charging time

Lenovo Tab P11 5G has been launched in India on Friday. This is the first premium 5G tablet from the company which supports sub-6GHz 5G networks. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. This Lenovo tablet sports an 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness. As per the company, its 7,700mAh can provide up to 12 hours of non-stop video streaming support. It gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G price in India, availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is available to purchase in India via Amazon. Its 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999, whereas the 256GB storage model costs Rs. 34,999. This tablet comes in a single Storm Grey colour option.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G specifications, features

This Lenovo tablet sports an 11-inch 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) IPS fingerprint-resistant display with 400 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 750G with an Adreno 619 GPU. There is also up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear sensor. It is equipped with a dual-array microphone setup and four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos. There is a 7,700mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of video streaming support. In addition, it can be fully charged in 3 hours, according to the company.

This tablet has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The Lenovo Tab P11 5G measures 258.4x7.9x163mm and weighs about 520g. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The tablet is also compatible with sub-6GHz 5G networks and offers voice calling support.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Tab P11 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7700mAh
Further reading: Lenovo Tab P11 5G, Lenovo Tab P11 5G price in India, Lenovo Tab P11 5G launch, Lenovo Tab P11 5G specifications, Lenovo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
