Lenovo Tab Extreme with a dual-hinge keyboard design has been unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The new tablet runs on Android 13 and features a 14.5-inch OLED display with 3K resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with 12GB of onboard memory and 256GB of storage. The Lenovo Tab Extreme is backed by a massive 12,300mAh battery. It also comes with 68W fast charging support. It is expected to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and Apple's iPad Pro. Lenovo has also unveiled a Smart Paper, a digital notepad alongside the Tab Extreme. It runs on a Rockchip RK3566 chipset and carries a 3,550mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab Extreme, Lenovo Smart Paper price, availability

The new Lenovo Tab Extreme has a starting price tag of $1199.99 (roughly Rs. 99,000). It comes in Storm Grey shade and is expected to be available later this year in the US. Lenovo has not announced the availability details of the tablet for other countries.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Smart Paper, is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and could be made available by late 2023. It also comes in a Storm Grey shade.

Lenovo Tab Extreme specifications

The Lenovo Tab Extreme runs on Android 13 and is set to receive up to three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. The tablet sports a 14.5-inch OLED display with 3K (1,876 x 3,000 pixels) resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has support for DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The screen offers TUV Rheinland certification as well. As mentioned, the new tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Lenovo Tab Extreme has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera as well. The tablet is compatible with the Precision Pen 3. The pen charges magnetically when attached to the back of the tablet.

Connectivity options on the new Lenovo Tab Extreme include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, a micro-SD port, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an RGB sensor, ToF, gyroscope, e-compass, and hall sensor. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button.

It is equipped with eight JBL speakers with support for Dolby Atmos 3D sound and four microphones. The Lenovo Tab Extreme has a dual-hinge keyboard design and users will be able to use four apps at once via split screen with up to 10 floating windows. With the Lenovo Freestyle app, the tablet can be turned into a wireless second monitor.

Lenovo has packed a massive 12,300mAh battery on the new Tab Extreme that is said to deliver up to 12 hours of video playback time. The battery supports 68W fast charging as well. It measures 327.8x5.85x210.8mm and weighs 740 grams.

Lenovo Smart Paper specifications

Lenovo also announced the Smart Paper, which is a digital notepad that has a similar design language as Amazon's Kindle Scribe. It runs on Android AOSP 11 and features a 10.3-inch antiglare e-ink display with 1,404 x 1,872 pixels resolution and 227ppi pixel density. It is powered by a RockChip RK3566 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with a battery-free stylus that offers 4,096 levels of pressure and is claimed to have a latency rate of up to 23 milliseconds.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Smart Paper include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3 BLE, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with dual microphones. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, g-sensor, and hall Sensor.

The Lenovo Smart Paper is backed by a 3,550mAh battery, that is claimed to offer up to 7,000 pages of reading time. It measures 195 x 226 x 5.5mm and weighs 408 grams.

