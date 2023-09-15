Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price, Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price, Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is tipped to get a 14.4-inch PixelSense display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 19:24 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price, Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Microsoft Surface Go 3 (above) has a 10.5-inch full-HD display

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is said to be available from October 3
  • Surface Laptop Go 3 is tipped to get a 12.45-inch display
  • The new products could be unveiled on September 21

Microsoft is expected to unveil the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2 at its "special event" in New York City on September 21. A new leak now suggests the design, price, and specifications of the upcoming devices. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is said to come with a 14.4-inch screen, while the Surface Laptop Go 3 is tipped to get a 12.45-inch display. The former could be offered with up to Intel Core i7-13800H processor, whereas the Surface Laptop Go 3 is said to pack up to Intel Core i5-1235U SoC.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2 price (expected)

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) posted details about the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2 on Winfuture. As per the report, Microsoft will unveil the Surface Laptop Go 3 with a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the variant with Intel Core i5-1235U SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It is expected to go on sale from October first week.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 will reportedly come with a price tag of EUR 2,249 (roughly Rs. 1,99,300) for the base model with Intel Xe GPU, while the variant with RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is said to cost EUR 2,729 (roughly Rs. 2,41,000). The model with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4060 could be priced at EUR 3,199 (roughly Rs. 2,83,500), whereas the 64GB RAM model could be priced at EUR 3,700 (roughly Rs. 3,27,000). It is said to be available from October 3.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 specifications (expected)

The alleged renders of Surface Laptop Studio 2 suggest a new microSD card reader and a USB Type-A port on the device. The notebook is said to get a 14.4-inch PixelSense display with 1,600x2,400 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with Intel's Raptor Lake-H chips. The notebook is expected to come equipped with either an Intel Core i7-13700H or an Intel Core i7-13800H processor.

microsoft surface laptop go 2 winfuture Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

 

The Microsoft Laptop Studio 2 is said to be offered in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5X RAM options. The variant with Intel Core i7-13700H processor is said to come paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with GDDR6 memory. The Intel Core i7-13800H variant could pack Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 8GB memory. The basic version of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will feature the Iris Xe GPU included in the Intel SoC. Further, it will reportedly have 512GB SSD as base storage. It will go up to 1TB and 2TB SSD storage in different markets. It is tipped to house a 58Whr battery that is said to deliver up to 19 hours of playtime.

microsoft surface laptop go 3 winfuture Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 specifications (expected)

Specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 are said to be almost identical to its predecessor Surface Laptop Go 2. The alleged images indicate a familiar design as well. The upcoming model will reportedly run on a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU. It is said to feature a 12.45-inch PixelSense touchscreen. The basic model of the notebook is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It might feature a 5,403mAh battery.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 Price, Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 Specifications, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Smart Fire TV With 43-Inch 4K HDR Display, 24W Speakers Launched in India: Details

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price, Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  4. These Galaxy Watch Models Support Apple's New 'Double Tap' Watch Gesture
  5. Get Free OnePlus Buds 2R When You Buy This OnePlus Phone in India
  6. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds With Immersive Audio Debuts
  8. Lava Blaze Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed, Pricing Leaked: All Details
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  10. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Debuts With BMW-Inspired Design: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price, Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Details Open-World Experience With Fast Travel, Teases Over 65 Suits
  3. Redmi Smart Fire TV With 43-Inch 4K HDR Display, 24W Speakers Launched in India: Details
  4. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, 80W Charging; India Launch Expected Soon
  5. iPhone 15 Series Battery Capacities, Wattage Reportedly Revealed via Regulatory Database: Details
  6. Apple Watch Battery Replacement Costs Have Been Revised; Here’s How Much It'll Cost Now
  7. OnePlus Pad Go Promo Image Leaks Online; Tipped to Feature Display With 2.4K Resolution
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 21 Launch
  9. Huawei Watch GT 4 Smartwatch With New Design, Up to 2 Weeks Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website, May Offer Up to 45W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.