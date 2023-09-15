Microsoft is expected to unveil the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2 at its "special event" in New York City on September 21. A new leak now suggests the design, price, and specifications of the upcoming devices. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is said to come with a 14.4-inch screen, while the Surface Laptop Go 3 is tipped to get a 12.45-inch display. The former could be offered with up to Intel Core i7-13800H processor, whereas the Surface Laptop Go 3 is said to pack up to Intel Core i5-1235U SoC.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2 price (expected)

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) posted details about the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2 on Winfuture. As per the report, Microsoft will unveil the Surface Laptop Go 3 with a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the variant with Intel Core i5-1235U SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It is expected to go on sale from October first week.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 will reportedly come with a price tag of EUR 2,249 (roughly Rs. 1,99,300) for the base model with Intel Xe GPU, while the variant with RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is said to cost EUR 2,729 (roughly Rs. 2,41,000). The model with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4060 could be priced at EUR 3,199 (roughly Rs. 2,83,500), whereas the 64GB RAM model could be priced at EUR 3,700 (roughly Rs. 3,27,000). It is said to be available from October 3.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 specifications (expected)

The alleged renders of Surface Laptop Studio 2 suggest a new microSD card reader and a USB Type-A port on the device. The notebook is said to get a 14.4-inch PixelSense display with 1,600x2,400 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with Intel's Raptor Lake-H chips. The notebook is expected to come equipped with either an Intel Core i7-13700H or an Intel Core i7-13800H processor.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

The Microsoft Laptop Studio 2 is said to be offered in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5X RAM options. The variant with Intel Core i7-13700H processor is said to come paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with GDDR6 memory. The Intel Core i7-13800H variant could pack Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 8GB memory. The basic version of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will feature the Iris Xe GPU included in the Intel SoC. Further, it will reportedly have 512GB SSD as base storage. It will go up to 1TB and 2TB SSD storage in different markets. It is tipped to house a 58Whr battery that is said to deliver up to 19 hours of playtime.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 specifications (expected)

Specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 are said to be almost identical to its predecessor Surface Laptop Go 2. The alleged images indicate a familiar design as well. The upcoming model will reportedly run on a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU. It is said to feature a 12.45-inch PixelSense touchscreen. The basic model of the notebook is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It might feature a 5,403mAh battery.

