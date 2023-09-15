Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, 80W Charging; India Launch Expected Soon

Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, 80W Charging; India Launch Expected Soon

Vivo V29 Pro 5G is tipped to pack a Sony IMX766 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 18:43 IST
Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, 80W Charging; India Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V29 5G was first launched in select European countries in July

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 5G powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Global variant of Vivo V29 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery
  • They might debut later this month

Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G are expected to go official later this month. Ahead of the formal debut, specifications of the unannounced Vivo V-series smartphones have been leaked online. They are tipped to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G are said to support 80W fast charging. The Vivo V29 5G powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC was first launched in select European countries in July.

A report by 91Mobiles citing industry sources says that the Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G will feature 3D curved AMOLED displays with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. Both models are said to have a lightweight build with a slim design and could offer 80W charging speed. The vanilla Vivo V29 5G will reportedly carry an ISOCELL GN5 sensor, while the Vivo V29 Pro 5G could pack a Sony IMX766 sensor.

The Vivo V29 5G in India would carry the same hardware and design elements that was launched in select markets earlier. It is offered in Majestic Red, Himalayan Blue, Purple Fairy, and Space Black colour options and in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

Vivo V29 5G's global variant runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED (1,260x2,800 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 50-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V29 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, NavIC, OTG, GPS, and NFC. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It has an IP68-rated build for water resistance as well. Vivo also packed an in-display fingerprint sensor in the handset. The global variant is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V29 5G

Vivo V29 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 5G Specifications, Vivo, Vivo V29 Pro 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Series Battery Capacities, Wattage Reportedly Revealed via Regulatory Database: Details
Apple Watch Battery Replacement Costs Have Been Revised; Here’s How Much It'll Cost Now

Related Stories

Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, 80W Charging; India Launch Expected Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  3. These Galaxy Watch Models Support Apple's New 'Double Tap' Watch Gesture
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  5. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in Select Countries, Price in India Tipped
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Lava Blaze Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed, Pricing Leaked: All Details
  9. Get Free OnePlus Buds 2R When You Buy This OnePlus Phone in India
  10. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, 80W Charging; India Launch Expected Soon
  2. iPhone 15 Series Battery Capacities, Wattage Reportedly Revealed via Regulatory Database: Details
  3. Apple Watch Battery Replacement Costs Have Been Revised; Here’s How Much It'll Cost Now
  4. OnePlus Pad Go Promo Image Leaks Online; Tipped to Feature Display With 2.4K Resolution
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 21 Launch
  6. Huawei Watch GT 4 Smartwatch With New Design, Up to 2 Weeks Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website, May Offer Up to 45W Fast Charging
  8. Mark Zuckerberg Expands Meta Horizon Worlds From VR Headsets to Smartphones and Web
  9. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 'Double Tap' Gesture Also Works on Some Galaxy Watch Models: Details
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanding to Two New Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.