Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G are expected to go official later this month. Ahead of the formal debut, specifications of the unannounced Vivo V-series smartphones have been leaked online. They are tipped to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G are said to support 80W fast charging. The Vivo V29 5G powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC was first launched in select European countries in July.

A report by 91Mobiles citing industry sources says that the Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G will feature 3D curved AMOLED displays with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. Both models are said to have a lightweight build with a slim design and could offer 80W charging speed. The vanilla Vivo V29 5G will reportedly carry an ISOCELL GN5 sensor, while the Vivo V29 Pro 5G could pack a Sony IMX766 sensor.

The Vivo V29 5G in India would carry the same hardware and design elements that was launched in select markets earlier. It is offered in Majestic Red, Himalayan Blue, Purple Fairy, and Space Black colour options and in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

Vivo V29 5G's global variant runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED (1,260x2,800 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 50-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V29 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, NavIC, OTG, GPS, and NFC. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It has an IP68-rated build for water resistance as well. Vivo also packed an in-display fingerprint sensor in the handset. The global variant is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.