HP Spectre Foldable was launched on Friday. The company claims it to be the thinnest 17-inch foldable laptop, which can also be used with a 12.3-inch display screen. After removing its detachable keyboard, the foldable laptop can also be utilised as a tablet. The device competes with rivals like the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. It is offered in a lone colour variant and is currently available for pre-orders, however it is currently limited only for the US markets.

HP Spectre Foldable price

Offered in a slate blue colour option, the HP Spectre Foldable is priced at $4999.99 (nearly Rs. 4,15, 600). The device will be on sale starting October 4. The laptop is currently available for pre-orders.

HP Spectre Foldable specifications

A detachable keyboard is a highlight feature of the 3-in-1 HP Spectre Fold. By folding the larger 17-inch display in half, it may be utilised as a standard 12.3-inch laptop. It has a built-in kickstand and is also capable of functioning as a desktop or standalone tablet.

The HP Spectre Fold is powered by an Intel Core i7 12th Gen chipset paired with an inbuilt Intel Iris XE GPU and comes with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 OS.

The 17-inch OLED touchscreen display of the HP Spectre Fold supports touch and stylus input and has a 1,920 x 2,560 pixel resolution. It comes with a 99 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 500 nits of peak brightness, HDR10 support, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

Bang and Olufsen-powered quad speakers are included in the HP Spectre Fold, which also has a 5-megapixel HP True Vision infrared camera. The laptop is backed by a 94.3Wh which supports 100W charging using a USB Type-C port.

The device has four USB-C ports, DisplayPort 1.4, WiFi-6, and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

It weighs 1.35 kilograms and measures 277.05mm x 191.31mm x 21.4mm when folded and 277.05mm x 376.1mm x 8.5mm when unfolded.

