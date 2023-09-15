Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Spectre Foldable Laptop With 17 inch OLED Display, 3 in 1 Usage Launched: Price, Specifications

HP Spectre Foldable Laptop With 17-inch OLED Display, 3-in-1 Usage Launched: Price, Specifications

HP Spectre Foldable is powered by an Intel Core i7-1250U chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 15 September 2023 21:11 IST
HP Spectre Foldable Laptop With 17-inch OLED Display, 3-in-1 Usage Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HP

HP Spectre Foldable is offered in a Slate Blue colour option

Highlights
  • HP Spectre Foldable can be used as a 12.3-inch laptop
  • The laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • HP Spectre Foldable supports 100W USB Type-C charging

HP Spectre Foldable was launched on Friday. The company claims it to be the thinnest 17-inch foldable laptop, which can also be used with a 12.3-inch display screen. After removing its detachable keyboard, the foldable laptop can also be utilised as a tablet. The device competes with rivals like the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. It is offered in a lone colour variant and is currently available for pre-orders, however it is currently limited only for the US markets.

HP Spectre Foldable price

Offered in a slate blue colour option, the HP Spectre Foldable is priced at $4999.99 (nearly Rs. 4,15, 600). The device will be on sale starting October 4. The laptop is currently available for pre-orders.

HP Spectre Foldable specifications

A detachable keyboard is a highlight feature of the 3-in-1 HP Spectre Fold. By folding the larger 17-inch display in half, it may be utilised as a standard 12.3-inch laptop. It has a built-in kickstand and is also capable of functioning as a desktop or standalone tablet. 

The HP Spectre Fold is powered by an Intel Core i7 12th Gen chipset paired with an inbuilt Intel Iris XE GPU and comes with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 OS.

The 17-inch OLED touchscreen display of the HP Spectre Fold supports touch and stylus input and has a 1,920 x 2,560 pixel resolution. It comes with a 99 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 500 nits of peak brightness, HDR10 support, and IMAX Enhanced certification. 

Bang and Olufsen-powered quad speakers are included in the HP Spectre Fold, which also has a 5-megapixel HP True Vision infrared camera. The laptop is backed by a 94.3Wh which supports 100W charging using a USB Type-C port.

The device has four USB-C ports, DisplayPort 1.4, WiFi-6, and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. 
It weighs 1.35 kilograms and measures 277.05mm x 191.31mm x 21.4mm when folded and 277.05mm x 376.1mm x 8.5mm when unfolded. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP Spectre Foldable Laptop

HP Spectre Foldable Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 17.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1920 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.60 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Spectre Foldable, HP, Foldable laptop, 3-in-1 laptop, HP Spectre Foldable price, HP Spectre Foldable specifications, HP Spectre Foldable launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price, Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Details Open-World Experience With Fast Travel, Teases Over 65 Suits
HP Spectre Foldable Laptop With 17-inch OLED Display, 3-in-1 Usage Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Debuts With BMW-Inspired Design: See Price
  3. Lava Blaze Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed, Pricing Leaked: All Details
  4. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. OnePlus Pad Go Breaks Cover With Newly Leaked Render: See Design
  7. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds With Immersive Audio Debuts
  8. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Review
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  10. These Galaxy Watch Models Support Apple's New 'Double Tap' Watch Gesture
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price, Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Details Open-World Experience With Fast Travel, Teases Over 65 Suits
  3. HP Spectre Foldable Laptop With 17-inch OLED Display, 3-in-1 Usage Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi Smart Fire TV With 43-Inch 4K HDR Display, 24W Speakers Launched in India: Details
  5. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, 80W Charging; India Launch Expected Soon
  6. iPhone 15 Series Battery Capacities, Wattage Reportedly Revealed via Regulatory Database: Details
  7. Apple Watch Battery Replacement Costs Have Been Revised; Here’s How Much It'll Cost Now
  8. OnePlus Pad Go Promo Image Leaks Online; Tipped to Feature Display With 2.4K Resolution
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 21 Launch
  10. Huawei Watch GT 4 Smartwatch With New Design, Up to 2 Weeks Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.