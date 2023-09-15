Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K was launched in India on Friday as the company's newest 43-inch smart TV to debut in the country. It sports a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10 content. The smart TV has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K is powered by a quad-core A55 processor coupled with a Mali G52 MC1 GPU. It offers Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Miracast connectivity options. The newly launched smart TV features 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X, and DTS-HD technology.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K price in India, availability

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K price in India is set at Rs. 26,999. The smart TV will go on sale via Mi.com and Amazon. Additionally, the company is also offering 1-year extended warranty for free on the smart TV.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K specifications, features

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K features a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) bezel-less display with support for HDR10 content. It features the company's Vivid Picture Engine and is equipped with 24W stereo speakers alongside Dolby Audio, and DTS:X technology.

The latest Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K is powered by the quad-core A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage It runs on Fire OS 7 that provides access to movies and TV shows with over 12,000 apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, and Zee5. Additionally, the TV also features support for multiple profiles, parental control, Alexa voice assistant, and Amazon Fire TV.

Furthermore, the newly launched smart TV's connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0. It also features three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an AV and 3.5mm audio jack, according to the company.

